Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:45 AM

27 Apartments for rent in Simi Valley, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Simi Valley apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
20 Units Available
East Simi Valley
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to Highway 118 and Simi Valley High School. Smoke-free community includes a pool, playground, hot tub and courtyard. Homes have a modern kitchen, a patio/balcony and private laundry facilities.
Results within 5 miles of Simi Valley
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
41 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,968
1070 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
1 Unit Available
Canoga Park
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartments near Woodland HillsThe Verandas Apartments offers a serene retreat just minutes from Woodland Hills! Spacious terraces and rooftop sundecks, peaceful fountains and top-of-the-line finishes, all capture the essence of upscale living.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
4 Units Available
North Ranch
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1132 sqft
WELCOME TO YOLO EAST Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Coming Soon.
Results within 10 miles of Simi Valley
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
58 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,085
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1140 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
59 Units Available
Canoga Park
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,080
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
1046 sqft
Experience an eccentric modern oasis that is in a league of its own at the heart of Warner Center, LA’s fastest growing community. Mira Warner Center fuses contemporary design and deluxe amenities with a metro vibe.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
39 Units Available
Winnetka
Alder
19401 Parthenia St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,795
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1111 sqft
Brand new units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Property offers residents a pool, billiard room, hot tub and clubhouse. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly, with dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,949
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residential living within easy commute to Downtown Baltimore. Spacious units with large closets, in-unit washers/dryers, track lighting, and numerous designer finishes. Parklike setting with urban convenience.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
23 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
The Boulevard Apartments
20600 Ventura Blvd, Woodland, CA
Studio
$1,678
877 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,907
1259 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,437
1285 sqft
Green community right next to the 101. All units include patio or balcony and extra storage. Enjoy pool, sauna and hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
$
20 Units Available
Canoga Park
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,304
1375 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
10 Units Available
Central Thousand Oaks
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,213
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
24 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1146 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Reseda
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,914
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1097 sqft
The Monarch Apartment Lofts is a sought-after apartment community right in the middle of Reseda, California. Our floor plans are designed with attention to detail.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
22 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,954
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This funky apartment complex sits above shops and restaurants, with access to two local bus lines nearby. Luxury one- to three-bedroom residences with granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,855
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,928
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1198 sqft
Studio to 3-bedroom apartments centrally located in Los Angeles. This community features a resort-style pool and luxury touches in units, including cherry wood cabinets, granite-inspired countertops, and French doors.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
61 Units Available
Northridge
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,805
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,971
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1061 sqft
Brand new apartments now leasing online! Offering virtual tours and online leasing so you may secure your never been lived in apartment from the comfort of your home.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
5 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,914
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,473
1096 sqft
Discover a New Way of Living in Woodland Hills, CA Introducing The Enclave at Warner Center Apartments—your next move in upscale apartment living, right in the heart of the San Fernando Valley.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
11 Units Available
Northridge
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1169 sqft
Air conditioned units with island kitchens, large closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Conveniently situated near I-465 for easy access to Meridian Hills and Keystone at the Crossing.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Haven Warner Center
6530 Independence Ave, Hidden Hills, CA
Studio
$1,499
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,814
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
792 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1135 sqft
At City View Apartments at Warner Center, we believe your home should be a sanctuary where you can relax and rejuvenate.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
51 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1016 sqft
Located a short drive from Route 101 and Chalk Hill Nature Reserve. Modern apartments with patio/balcony, kitchen appliances and laundry facilities. Picturesque community includes a hot tub, a pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
2 Units Available
Northridge
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Halsted is an apartment community located adjacent to the California State University Northridge (CSUN) campus, making it an attractive choice for many of the areas students.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
2 Units Available
Reseda
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Riverbridge! We are pleased to offer one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes featuring premium interior finishes including hardwood flooring, LED lighting, custom baseboards, stainless steel appliances, quartz stone countertops,
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Northridge
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
900 sqft
NMS Northridge is a lovely gated apartment community located in Northridge, just a few blocks away from the CSUN campus.
City Guide for Simi Valley, CA

Want some Hollywood living without some LA prices? Simi Valley has been the host of many famous T.V. shows (M.A.S.H., Gunsmoke, etc.).

Simi Valley is the all-American city you’ve seen in countless TV shows and movies. Simi Valley is the ideal city in the Los Angeles metro area. Home to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, the area attracts both tourists and locals seeking knowledge in the mountains of books and literature. The weather is sunny and pleasant (around 75 degrees) most days of the year. In the spring and fall, the Santa Ana winds pick up. Drive 30 minutes into LA, or grab a seat at the bar of at one the national restaurant chains that populate the area. This city is filled with beautiful apartments for rent.

Having trouble with Craigslist Simi Valley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Simi Valley, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Simi Valley apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Simi Valley apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

