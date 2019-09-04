2187 E 21st St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool putting green cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ocean View Villas - 1 Bedroom - Signal Hill - Property Id: 149507



Clean and highly kept up property with onsite manager. A true Gem building of Signal Hill. Located at the top of the hill with amazing views. Insides are newly renovated. Outsides have a clean up-kept look with wonderful landscaping. Pool and laundry on site. Balcony.



***Large 1 bedroom with Ocean, City & Pool Views***



Very cozy and private. Included: 1 Parking spot

Appliances: Stove Range, Dishwasher, A/C & Heater.



Utilities included: Water, Trash, Sewer.

Everything is New such as: Flooring, paint, doors, bathroom, toilet, tub, tile, quartz counter tops in kitchen & bathroom, windows, appliances.



Property has large gated grassy area including picnic/table spots and putting green/mini golf. Laundry on site. Multiple units becoming available up & downstairs. All units include either a patio or balcony.



**Text David: 310-569-22 five six**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149507p

Property Id 149507



(RLNE5106581)