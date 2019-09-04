All apartments in Signal Hill
Find more places like 2187 E 21st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Signal Hill, CA
/
2187 E 21st St
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

2187 E 21st St

2187 East 21st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Signal Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

2187 East 21st Street, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Hilltop

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ocean View Villas - 1 Bedroom - Signal Hill - Property Id: 149507

Clean and highly kept up property with onsite manager. A true Gem building of Signal Hill. Located at the top of the hill with amazing views. Insides are newly renovated. Outsides have a clean up-kept look with wonderful landscaping. Pool and laundry on site. Balcony.

***Large 1 bedroom with Ocean, City & Pool Views***

Very cozy and private. Included: 1 Parking spot
Appliances: Stove Range, Dishwasher, A/C & Heater.

Utilities included: Water, Trash, Sewer.
Everything is New such as: Flooring, paint, doors, bathroom, toilet, tub, tile, quartz counter tops in kitchen & bathroom, windows, appliances.

Property has large gated grassy area including picnic/table spots and putting green/mini golf. Laundry on site. Multiple units becoming available up & downstairs. All units include either a patio or balcony.

**Text David: 310-569-22 five six**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149507p
Property Id 149507

(RLNE5106581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2187 E 21st St have any available units?
2187 E 21st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
What amenities does 2187 E 21st St have?
Some of 2187 E 21st St's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2187 E 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
2187 E 21st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2187 E 21st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2187 E 21st St is pet friendly.
Does 2187 E 21st St offer parking?
Yes, 2187 E 21st St offers parking.
Does 2187 E 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2187 E 21st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2187 E 21st St have a pool?
Yes, 2187 E 21st St has a pool.
Does 2187 E 21st St have accessible units?
No, 2187 E 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 2187 E 21st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2187 E 21st St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2187 E 21st St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2187 E 21st St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Signal Hill 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSignal Hill 3 Bedroom Apartments
Signal Hill Accessible ApartmentsSignal Hill Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Signal Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CA
Los Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CALaguna Woods, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles