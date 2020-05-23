2185 E 21st St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Ocean View Villas - 1 Bed - Clean + Parking!



Clean and highly kept up property with onsite manager. A true Gem building of Signal Hill. Located at the top of the hill with amazing views. Insides are newly renovated. Outsides have a clean up-kept look with wonderful landscaping. Pool and laundry on site. Balcony.



***1 bedroom / 1 bath with Views***



Very cozy and private. Included: 1 Parking spot

Appliances: Stove Range, A/C & Heater.



Utilities included: Water, Trash, Sewer, gas for hot water.



**Text David: 310-569-22 five six**

No Pets Allowed



