2100 E Hill St 17

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous gated comunity condo with a view - Property Id: 129828



2 bd /2 bath condo a few miles from the beach. Gorgeous hard wood floor, centeral air and heat, washer/ dryer in the unit, includes 2 year old refrigerator. Lovely patio with a stunning view. Corner unit very private. Walk in closet, with lots of extra storage. Underground secure garage includes 2 parking spaces.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129828

Property Id 129828



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4955510)