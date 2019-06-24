All apartments in Signal Hill
2100 E Hill St 17
2100 E Hill St 17

2100 East Hill Street · No Longer Available
Location

2100 East Hill Street, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Hilltop

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous gated comunity condo with a view - Property Id: 129828

2 bd /2 bath condo a few miles from the beach. Gorgeous hard wood floor, centeral air and heat, washer/ dryer in the unit, includes 2 year old refrigerator. Lovely patio with a stunning view. Corner unit very private. Walk in closet, with lots of extra storage. Underground secure garage includes 2 parking spaces.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129828
Property Id 129828

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4955510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 E Hill St 17 have any available units?
2100 E Hill St 17 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
What amenities does 2100 E Hill St 17 have?
Some of 2100 E Hill St 17's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 E Hill St 17 currently offering any rent specials?
2100 E Hill St 17 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 E Hill St 17 pet-friendly?
No, 2100 E Hill St 17 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Signal Hill.
Does 2100 E Hill St 17 offer parking?
Yes, 2100 E Hill St 17 offers parking.
Does 2100 E Hill St 17 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 E Hill St 17 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 E Hill St 17 have a pool?
No, 2100 E Hill St 17 does not have a pool.
Does 2100 E Hill St 17 have accessible units?
No, 2100 E Hill St 17 does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 E Hill St 17 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 E Hill St 17 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2100 E Hill St 17 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2100 E Hill St 17 does not have units with air conditioning.
