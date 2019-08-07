All apartments in Signal Hill
1861 Molino Ave, Unit #C

1861 Molino Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1861 Molino Ave, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Southeast Signal Hill

Amenities

Signal Hill Town home; 2 bedroom/2.5 bath, 2 story end unit w/2 car attached garage and private driveway - Come and tour this remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit! This Town home shares only 1 common wall and is a well-maintained association of only 5 units in the complex. Unit has direct access to a private over-sized 2-car with a large private driveway. This unit comes with an abundant amount of storage!

Beautiful new Porcelain tile throughout the first floor and fresh new paint in the whole unit. The kitchen has new quartz counter tops and a Brand new Oven. Downstairs has a half-bathroom and laundry room for your full-sized washer and dryer.

Walk upstairs into new carpet throughout the whole upstairs. Master Suite has an attached upgraded bathroom, mirror closet doors and a ceiling fan. The second bedroom has the bathroom conveniently located outside the door.

This ideal location is close to American Gymnastics Academy and Signal Hill Elementary School. Close to 99 Cents Only Store, Costco, Home Depot, Starbucks, Food For Less, Mother's Market as well as Honeysuckle Tea & Boba. Within a short drive from The Aquarium Of The Pacific and the Long Beach Queen Mary, The Pike Outlets shopping area as well as dining.

Dont miss out on this remodeled spacious two-story end unit Townhome.

Security Deposit is: $2500.00

To Apply: www.apmlease.com
For Questions: 714-694-5987

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3896959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1861 Molino Ave, Unit #C have any available units?
1861 Molino Ave, Unit #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
What amenities does 1861 Molino Ave, Unit #C have?
Some of 1861 Molino Ave, Unit #C's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1861 Molino Ave, Unit #C currently offering any rent specials?
1861 Molino Ave, Unit #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1861 Molino Ave, Unit #C pet-friendly?
No, 1861 Molino Ave, Unit #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Signal Hill.
Does 1861 Molino Ave, Unit #C offer parking?
Yes, 1861 Molino Ave, Unit #C offers parking.
Does 1861 Molino Ave, Unit #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1861 Molino Ave, Unit #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1861 Molino Ave, Unit #C have a pool?
No, 1861 Molino Ave, Unit #C does not have a pool.
Does 1861 Molino Ave, Unit #C have accessible units?
No, 1861 Molino Ave, Unit #C does not have accessible units.
Does 1861 Molino Ave, Unit #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1861 Molino Ave, Unit #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1861 Molino Ave, Unit #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1861 Molino Ave, Unit #C does not have units with air conditioning.
