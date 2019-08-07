1861 Molino Ave, Unit #C

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Signal Hill Town home; 2 bedroom/2.5 bath, 2 story end unit w/2 car attached garage and private driveway - Come and tour this remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit! This Town home shares only 1 common wall and is a well-maintained association of only 5 units in the complex. Unit has direct access to a private over-sized 2-car with a large private driveway. This unit comes with an abundant amount of storage!



Beautiful new Porcelain tile throughout the first floor and fresh new paint in the whole unit. The kitchen has new quartz counter tops and a Brand new Oven. Downstairs has a half-bathroom and laundry room for your full-sized washer and dryer.



Walk upstairs into new carpet throughout the whole upstairs. Master Suite has an attached upgraded bathroom, mirror closet doors and a ceiling fan. The second bedroom has the bathroom conveniently located outside the door.



This ideal location is close to American Gymnastics Academy and Signal Hill Elementary School. Close to 99 Cents Only Store, Costco, Home Depot, Starbucks, Food For Less, Mother's Market as well as Honeysuckle Tea & Boba. Within a short drive from The Aquarium Of The Pacific and the Long Beach Queen Mary, The Pike Outlets shopping area as well as dining.



Dont miss out on this remodeled spacious two-story end unit Townhome.



Security Deposit is: $2500.00



To Apply: www.apmlease.com

For Questions: 714-694-5987



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3896959)