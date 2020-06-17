586 Los Rocas Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Exclusively offered by Deasy Penner Podley: Live big in a quaint rustic setting in the best canyon location in the highly desirable foothills community of Sierra Madre. This newly updated studio cottage has a spacious main room, bathroom with skylights, a remodeled kitchen with teak countertop and new appliances, upgraded flooring, AC and heat, front porch and backside deck. This apartment alternative offers ample interior comfort, and casual outdoor space conducive for soaking in SoCal sunshine, tending to flora, meeting the occasional friendly active neighbors, and at times, thrilling surprise visits of wild fauna including deer and bears. Fancy the good life in this award winning small town with plenty to enjoy from nature to city conveniences, and easy access to big metro neighbors such as Arcadia to the South, Pasadena to the West, and just minutes to the rest of the San Gabriel Valley. For more information call/text Francis Recalde, Realtor Partner 626.765.5307