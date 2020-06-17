All apartments in Sierra Madre
Find more places like 586 Los Rocas Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sierra Madre, CA
/
586 Los Rocas Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

586 Los Rocas Drive

586 Los Rocas Drive · (626) 712-0990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

586 Los Rocas Drive, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Exclusively offered by Deasy Penner Podley: Live big in a quaint rustic setting in the best canyon location in the highly desirable foothills community of Sierra Madre. This newly updated studio cottage has a spacious main room, bathroom with skylights, a remodeled kitchen with teak countertop and new appliances, upgraded flooring, AC and heat, front porch and backside deck. This apartment alternative offers ample interior comfort, and casual outdoor space conducive for soaking in SoCal sunshine, tending to flora, meeting the occasional friendly active neighbors, and at times, thrilling surprise visits of wild fauna including deer and bears. Fancy the good life in this award winning small town with plenty to enjoy from nature to city conveniences, and easy access to big metro neighbors such as Arcadia to the South, Pasadena to the West, and just minutes to the rest of the San Gabriel Valley. For more information call/text Francis Recalde, Realtor Partner 626.765.5307

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 586 Los Rocas Drive have any available units?
586 Los Rocas Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 586 Los Rocas Drive have?
Some of 586 Los Rocas Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 586 Los Rocas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
586 Los Rocas Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 586 Los Rocas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 586 Los Rocas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sierra Madre.
Does 586 Los Rocas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 586 Los Rocas Drive does offer parking.
Does 586 Los Rocas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 586 Los Rocas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 586 Los Rocas Drive have a pool?
No, 586 Los Rocas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 586 Los Rocas Drive have accessible units?
No, 586 Los Rocas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 586 Los Rocas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 586 Los Rocas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 586 Los Rocas Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 586 Los Rocas Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 586 Los Rocas Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAArcadia, CAMonrovia, CAEast San Gabriel, CAAltadena, CASan Pasqual, CATemple City, CA
Duarte, CASan Gabriel, CABaldwin Park, CAEl Monte, CAAlhambra, CASouth Pasadena, CAAzusa, CAMonterey Park, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAMontebello, CAEast Los Angeles, CACovina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity