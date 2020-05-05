All apartments in Sierra Madre
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

413 Manzanita Ave

413 Manzanita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

413 Manzanita Avenue, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Remodeled Single-Family Home - Manzanita - Property Id: 266931

This Fully Remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is located in the Beautiful Sierra Madre Foothills. The home includes - Central Air & Heat - Ceiling fans throughout - Lots of Storage Space - Over 14 Acre property - Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove & Dishwasher included - Pool & Jacuzzi - Garage parking- Laundry on-site. This beautiful home is located in the small town of Sierra Madre in a great location near the freeway for easy commuting, near restaurants, shopping, schools, and parks, including the following:- Memorial Park & Orange Grove Park - 210 Freeway - LA Fitness & Golds Gym - Pubs & eateries - Post Office - Grocery stores - Sierra Madre Elementary & Middle Schools & La Salle College Preparatory - Santa Anita Racetrack & Westfield Mall (less than 10 minute drive). We will begin showing this home Saturday April 25 and it should be available for move-in on May 1.
Property Id 266931

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

