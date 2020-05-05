413 Manzanita Ave

Amenities
Beautiful Remodeled Single-Family Home - Manzanita - Property Id: 266931
This Fully Remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is located in the Beautiful Sierra Madre Foothills. The home includes - Central Air & Heat - Ceiling fans throughout - Lots of Storage Space - Over 14 Acre property - Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove & Dishwasher included - Pool & Jacuzzi - Garage parking- Laundry on-site. This beautiful home is located in the small town of Sierra Madre in a great location near the freeway for easy commuting, near restaurants, shopping, schools, and parks, including the following:- Memorial Park & Orange Grove Park - 210 Freeway - LA Fitness & Golds Gym - Pubs & eateries - Post Office - Grocery stores - Sierra Madre Elementary & Middle Schools & La Salle College Preparatory - Santa Anita Racetrack & Westfield Mall (less than 10 minute drive). We will begin showing this home Saturday April 25 and it should be available for move-in on May 1.
No Pets Allowed
