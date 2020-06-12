/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:13 PM
101 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sebastopol, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7934 Juanita Court
7934 Juanita Court, Sebastopol, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
2000 sqft
Incredible Two Bedroom Home with Detached Studio in Desirable Cul-de-sac neighborhood! - This home is one level with all the bells and whistles. Hardwood flooring throughout the main two-bedroom home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7930 Soll Ct.
7930 Soll Ct, Sebastopol, CA
Spacious 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bath house located in Sebastopol! - Photos available May 22nd. High ceilings and almost 1917sqft, this home has a lot to offer! Separate, sitting room, living room, dining room and family room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
465 Pleasant Hill Ave N
465 Pleasant Hill Avenue North, Sebastopol, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Sebastopol - You may pick up an application at our office in Sebastopol or print one from our website. We are located at 489 S. Main Street Sebastopol CA, 95472.
Results within 1 mile of Sebastopol
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7828 Apple Blossom
7828 Apple Blossom Lane, Sonoma County, CA
Attractive single leveled home with detached loft located in Sebastopol! - Main home includes 2 bedrooms and two full baths. Sauna in one of the two bedrooms. Nice open kitchen area and with formal dinning room.
Results within 5 miles of Sebastopol
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
Wright Area Action Group
13 Units Available
Park Lane Villas
960 Doubles Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,693
1180 sqft
Located in the heart of Sonoma wine country and less than 10 minutes from downtown Santa Rosa, Park Lane Villas apartments offers luxury apartment living at its finest.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2772 Antelope Ln
2772 Antelope Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1560 sqft
Very Clean and Bright 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Available Now! - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is available now! Very clean, lots of natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wright Area Action Group
1 Unit Available
4465 Corrigan Street
4465 Corrigan Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1700 sqft
Southwest Santa Rosa 3/2.5 House - Upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3012 Mule Deer Lane
3012 Mule Deer Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1507 sqft
3BR, 2BA Single Level Home - Brookfield built and designed 3BR, 2BA single level home with 1507 square feet of living space. High ceilings, newer Paint, laminate flooring, carpet, blinds, stainless appliances and fixtures.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1721 Jonive Rd
1721 Jonive Road, Sonoma County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
Park like setting single level home partially upgraded in Sebastopol on 3 acres! - New LVT flooring throughout and new interior painting. This property features a family room, living room and formal dinning room. Large rear deck overlooking patio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1613 Wishing Well Way
1613 Wishing Well Way, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1277 sqft
1613 Wishing Well Way - Three bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in North West Santa Rosa. Beautiful open floor plan with a great room that opens to the kitchen, great for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2322 SO. HAMPTON CIR
2322 South Hampton Circle, Santa Rosa, CA
2322 South Hampton Cir in Santa Rosa! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 2 story home in Santa Rosa! 3 bedrooms 2 baths upstairs and 1 bedroom 1 bath downstairs. Spacious home and quiet neighborhood! Sorry, not pets or co-signers.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2454 Dunaway Drive
2454 Dunaway Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Just in time for the summer. Enjoy stay at home and Vacation in this pristine single level home with large yard and fenced pool. Freshly painted and sparkling clean, light and bright. . Remodeled open kitchen and updated bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Sebastopol
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
1156 sqft
Located close to Colgan Creek Park, Target and more popular location destinations. Units offer fireplace, patio or balcony, and recent renovations. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, sauna, trash valet, and more.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,048
1511 sqft
The Reserve is a beautiful Town-home community in gorgeous Sonoma County. Located right in Rohnert Park, California, our community offers luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom two story town-homes for lease.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,985
1454 sqft
Newly revamped, smoke-free apartments close to Highway 101, with central air-conditioning, fireplaces, private patios, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour business center, a dog park, and a clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
El Prado Apartments
1620 Herbert Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
850 sqft
Super large 3/2 bath nicely remodeled upstairs unit! - (Move in special): $500.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
6 Units Available
Sendero Townhomes
1791 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1294 sqft
Sendero is a brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome community that embodies a unique blend of city and suburban life. Conveniently located just off highway 12, residents experience easy upscale home-style living without the fuss of home owning.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,865
1346 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Enjoy the saltwater pool, bocce courts, and the dog park with views of the rolling hills.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
17 Units Available
Adega
541 Carlson Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1348 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
$
10 Units Available
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1375 sqft
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
5 Units Available
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,949
1410 sqft
The Overlook at Fountaingrove offers refined residences in the heart of Sonoma Countys wine country.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
15 Units Available
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1421 sqft
Discover sophistication, elegance and environmentally conscience living in the heart of wine country. At The Boulders you will enjoy resort amenities, beautifully and intelligently planned residences, a park setting with unsurpassed area view.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Santa Rosa
6 Units Available
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1191 sqft
Check out our VIRTUAL TOURS! Here you'll find a community where well-curated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Santa Rosa CA, blend with luxe amenities designed to complement your Sonoma County lifestyle. Adjacent to a 2.
Verified
Last updated June 5 at 02:56pm
Junior College
1 Unit Available
Cedarwood
725 West College Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1230 sqft
Discover a new home at the beautiful Cedarwood Apartments. You'll fall in love with the unique layout of our spacious townhomes. Enjoy the quiet and peace from having no apartment above or below you.
