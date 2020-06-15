All apartments in Sebastopol
460 Flynn Street

460 Flynn Street · (707) 583-7775
Location

460 Flynn Street, Sebastopol, CA 95472

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 460 Flynn Street · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sebastopol 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex~Includes Water~Attached garage - Call us for a virtual tour. Enjoy the charm of Sebastopol in this comfortable multi-level duplex. An open kitchen makes the space feel big and bright, and with a 2-car garage and driveway, you won't have to worry about parking. Walking distance to the Barlow and parks, and close to downtown. If you want to live right in the heart of the unique culture of Sebastopol, now is your chance!

Applications at SonomaMarinRealtyGroup.com
Sonoma Marin Property Management, Inc.
DRE# 02037927

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5361751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Flynn Street have any available units?
460 Flynn Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 460 Flynn Street currently offering any rent specials?
460 Flynn Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Flynn Street pet-friendly?
No, 460 Flynn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sebastopol.
Does 460 Flynn Street offer parking?
Yes, 460 Flynn Street does offer parking.
Does 460 Flynn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 Flynn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Flynn Street have a pool?
No, 460 Flynn Street does not have a pool.
Does 460 Flynn Street have accessible units?
No, 460 Flynn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Flynn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 Flynn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 460 Flynn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 Flynn Street does not have units with air conditioning.
