north lakeport
8 Apartments for rent in North Lakeport, CA📍
345 Walnut Dr
345 Walnut Drive, North Lakeport, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1344 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home with views of the lake. Monitor heater plus central heating and air. Large covered deck.
209 Wright Lane - 4
209 Wright Ln, North Lakeport, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
820 sqft
GO TO ROBERTSPROP.COM FOR ONLINE RENTAL APPLICATION, DETAILS & SCHEDULE SHOWING APPT. *Water and garbage included. Tenant pays electric. Qualifications include a credit check, rental references, and proof of income. First month's rent ($1,050.
325 Walnut Dr
325 Walnut Drive, North Lakeport, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
((OCCUPIED- DO NOT DISTURB TENANT)) Newer home with some lake views. Open floor plan with great room, dining room, pantry, large laundry room, front deck, fenced yard and storage area.
Results within 5 miles of North Lakeport
3495 Lakeshore Blvd
3495 Lakeshore Boulevard, Lake County, CA
Studio
$1,250
550 sqft
Lake Front, furnished cottage, with stainless steel appliances, beautiful deck with hot tub, partially fenced yard, and Pier. Utilities $200.00 per month.
7257 Morton St
7257 Morton Street, Nice, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home tucked up on the hill in Nice. Enjoy beautiful view of the lake from your deck. This home can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Easy access to hwy 20 and supermarket. *1 small dog negotiable with great rental references*
10 Royale Ave Apt 37
10 Royale Avenue, Lakeport, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1729 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath lakefront condo in Lakeport. Beautiful views of Clear Lake and the surrounding mountains. Enjoy the open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and private balcony. Washer and dryer in the unit.
Results within 10 miles of North Lakeport
3130 Riviera Heights Dr
3130 Riviera Heights Drive, Soda Bay, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2200 sqft
Environment and Sustainability is the corner stone of our everyday philosophy. It is our very foundation since our house is built from the ground up with the local earth.
5445 Kelsey Creek A
5445 Kelsey Creek Drive, Kelseyville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet Country Setting Close To Town! - This quaint 1 bed 1 bath with bonus room home is now available.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the North Lakeport area include Sonoma State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Lakeport from include Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Ukiah, Guerneville, and St. Helena.