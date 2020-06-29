All apartments in Seal Beach
Seal Beach, CA
637 Sandpiper Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

637 Sandpiper Dr

637 Sandpiper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

637 Sandpiper Drive, Seal Beach, CA 90740
The Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Spacious 3Bd 2Ba Single Level Home w/ Bonus Room in Seal Beach - Check out this great 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Pdg6kok15uU

Check out this video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/9BOQeySux0M

This beautiful home located in a quiet neighborhood in Seal Beach is move in ready! This spacious 3 bed 2 bath single level home has a welcoming living room that is flooded with natural light. Home has been upgraded throughout, including new carpet and paint. The galley style kitchen with new appliances leads to the inside laundry area with washer/dryer included. Enjoy evenings by the fireplace or in the tranquil backyard with covered patio. The home boasts a master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom, 2 more sizable bedrooms and a bonus room. Other features include: custom wood sliding doors, central heat, a detached 2 car garage and plenty of driveway space or street parking. Minutes away from great schools, freeway access, shopping, dining, entertainment and Seal Beach Main Street & Pier. Come enjoy the beach breezes. This home won't last long! Apply TODAY!

Submit on pets.

Contact Jatori for showings- showings3@rpmcoast.com or 714-253-4257

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee/per person.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For additional info please contact- Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or Showings3@RpmCoast.com

(RLNE5558442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 Sandpiper Dr have any available units?
637 Sandpiper Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 637 Sandpiper Dr have?
Some of 637 Sandpiper Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 Sandpiper Dr currently offering any rent specials?
637 Sandpiper Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Sandpiper Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 637 Sandpiper Dr is pet friendly.
Does 637 Sandpiper Dr offer parking?
Yes, 637 Sandpiper Dr offers parking.
Does 637 Sandpiper Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 637 Sandpiper Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Sandpiper Dr have a pool?
No, 637 Sandpiper Dr does not have a pool.
Does 637 Sandpiper Dr have accessible units?
No, 637 Sandpiper Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Sandpiper Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 Sandpiper Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 637 Sandpiper Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 637 Sandpiper Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
