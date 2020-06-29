637 Sandpiper Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 3Bd 2Ba Single Level Home w/ Bonus Room in Seal Beach - Check out this great 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Pdg6kok15uU



Check out this video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/9BOQeySux0M



This beautiful home located in a quiet neighborhood in Seal Beach is move in ready! This spacious 3 bed 2 bath single level home has a welcoming living room that is flooded with natural light. Home has been upgraded throughout, including new carpet and paint. The galley style kitchen with new appliances leads to the inside laundry area with washer/dryer included. Enjoy evenings by the fireplace or in the tranquil backyard with covered patio. The home boasts a master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom, 2 more sizable bedrooms and a bonus room. Other features include: custom wood sliding doors, central heat, a detached 2 car garage and plenty of driveway space or street parking. Minutes away from great schools, freeway access, shopping, dining, entertainment and Seal Beach Main Street & Pier. Come enjoy the beach breezes. This home won't last long! Apply TODAY!



Submit on pets.



Contact Jatori for showings- showings3@rpmcoast.com or 714-253-4257



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee/per person.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 deposit for each approved pet.

For additional info please contact- Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or Showings3@RpmCoast.com



