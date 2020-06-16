All apartments in Seal Beach
530 Galleon Way
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:55 AM

530 Galleon Way

530 Galleon Way
Location

530 Galleon Way, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Bridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1431 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elevate your expectations with the completely re-envisioned 530 Galleon. Brand new kitchens, bathrooms, floors, appliances, lighting, and more await for you to call this property home as you live at the heart of the Seal Beach lifestyle. PCH, Main St, 2nd St, and the Pacific Ocean--all at your fingertips. Stroll down Main St for great shopping and dinning, or walk to the beach for sunset views. Enjoy convenience of location with premium upgrades in this fabulous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Galleon also features a den/office space just outside the bedrooms, a fenced-in outdoor patio, and a separate back patio which is also fenced in, next to the 2 car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Galleon Way have any available units?
530 Galleon Way has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 530 Galleon Way have?
Some of 530 Galleon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Galleon Way currently offering any rent specials?
530 Galleon Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Galleon Way pet-friendly?
No, 530 Galleon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seal Beach.
Does 530 Galleon Way offer parking?
Yes, 530 Galleon Way does offer parking.
Does 530 Galleon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Galleon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Galleon Way have a pool?
No, 530 Galleon Way does not have a pool.
Does 530 Galleon Way have accessible units?
No, 530 Galleon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Galleon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Galleon Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Galleon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Galleon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
