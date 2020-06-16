530 Galleon Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Elevate your expectations with the completely re-envisioned 530 Galleon. Brand new kitchens, bathrooms, floors, appliances, lighting, and more await for you to call this property home as you live at the heart of the Seal Beach lifestyle. PCH, Main St, 2nd St, and the Pacific Ocean--all at your fingertips. Stroll down Main St for great shopping and dinning, or walk to the beach for sunset views. Enjoy convenience of location with premium upgrades in this fabulous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Galleon also features a den/office space just outside the bedrooms, a fenced-in outdoor patio, and a separate back patio which is also fenced in, next to the 2 car attached garage.