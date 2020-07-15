All apartments in Seal Beach
Find more places like
4880 Hazelnut Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seal Beach, CA
/
4880 Hazelnut Avenue
Last updated July 9 2020 at 8:55 AM

4880 Hazelnut Avenue

4880 Hazelnut Avenue · (562) 673-0943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seal Beach
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

4880 Hazelnut Avenue, Seal Beach, CA 90740
College Park East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,550

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1642 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
tennis court
Single Level 4 bedrooms ~ 2 baths , spacious open floor-plan, remodeled kitchen, fully equipped with Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher & Microwave. Two car garage has washer/dryer hookups and convenient direct access into the kitchen. Updated Bathrooms, main suite with walk-in closet. Stone fireplace in the family room, updated windows throughout and A/C. This lovely community College Park East , is walking distance to Tennis Courts, Across the street on Lampson Is Old Ranch Country Club - Golf, also mins to Arbor Dog Park and Los Alamitos Schools ~ a mile to Rossmoor Shopping Center and much much more to offer.
Call Or Text Lesley Harris (562) 673-0943

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4880 Hazelnut Avenue have any available units?
4880 Hazelnut Avenue has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4880 Hazelnut Avenue have?
Some of 4880 Hazelnut Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4880 Hazelnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4880 Hazelnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4880 Hazelnut Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4880 Hazelnut Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4880 Hazelnut Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4880 Hazelnut Avenue offers parking.
Does 4880 Hazelnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4880 Hazelnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4880 Hazelnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 4880 Hazelnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4880 Hazelnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4880 Hazelnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4880 Hazelnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4880 Hazelnut Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4880 Hazelnut Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4880 Hazelnut Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

eaves Seal Beach
333 1st St
Seal Beach, CA 90740

Similar Pages

Seal Beach 1 BedroomsSeal Beach 2 BedroomsSeal Beach Apartments under $1,800Seal Beach Apartments with PoolsSeal Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CALos Alamitos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles