4840 Fir Avenue

Beautifully Remodeled Seal Beach Executive Pool Home with RV Access! Great Curb Appeal with Life Tile Spanish Roof, 3 Car Driveway, New Dual Paned Windows with Moulding! Inviting Formal Entry with Custom Beveled Glass Front Door and Side Lite and Refinished Hardwood Floor Throughout First Floor! Comfortable Formal Living Room with Custom Lighting, Windows and Crown Moulding! Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen With Custom White Cabinets, Stratus White Quartz Counters and Breakfast Bar, and Stainless Appliances! Adjoining Pool View Dining Area with Crown Moulding and French Doors to the Backyard! Spacious Raised Family Room with Beautiful Marble Fireplace and Bay Window Overlooking the Pool! Large Back and Side Yards with Refreshing Pool and Diving Board, Large Roofed/Covered Patio, and Lawn! First Floor Bedroom and Recently Remodeled Full Bathroom with Over-Sized Shower! Upstairs you will find Fresh Carpet, Two Large Secondary Bedrooms, a Remodeled Full Bathroom and a Spacious Master Suite with Luxurious Remodeled Bathroom! Several Parks Located throughout the Neighborhood, Tennis Courts, Playgrounds, Basket Ball Courts, and More! Located in the Highly Desired Los Alamitos School District! Close to Freeways, Restaurants, Entertainment and Shopping!