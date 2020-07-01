All apartments in Seal Beach
4840 Fir Avenue

4840 Fir Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4840 Fir Avenue, Seal Beach, CA 90740
College Park East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautifully Remodeled Seal Beach Executive Pool Home with RV Access! Great Curb Appeal with Life Tile Spanish Roof, 3 Car Driveway, New Dual Paned Windows with Moulding! Inviting Formal Entry with Custom Beveled Glass Front Door and Side Lite and Refinished Hardwood Floor Throughout First Floor! Comfortable Formal Living Room with Custom Lighting, Windows and Crown Moulding! Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen With Custom White Cabinets, Stratus White Quartz Counters and Breakfast Bar, and Stainless Appliances! Adjoining Pool View Dining Area with Crown Moulding and French Doors to the Backyard! Spacious Raised Family Room with Beautiful Marble Fireplace and Bay Window Overlooking the Pool! Large Back and Side Yards with Refreshing Pool and Diving Board, Large Roofed/Covered Patio, and Lawn! First Floor Bedroom and Recently Remodeled Full Bathroom with Over-Sized Shower! Upstairs you will find Fresh Carpet, Two Large Secondary Bedrooms, a Remodeled Full Bathroom and a Spacious Master Suite with Luxurious Remodeled Bathroom! Several Parks Located throughout the Neighborhood, Tennis Courts, Playgrounds, Basket Ball Courts, and More! Located in the Highly Desired Los Alamitos School District! Close to Freeways, Restaurants, Entertainment and Shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4840 Fir Avenue have any available units?
4840 Fir Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4840 Fir Avenue have?
Some of 4840 Fir Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4840 Fir Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4840 Fir Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4840 Fir Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4840 Fir Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seal Beach.
Does 4840 Fir Avenue offer parking?
No, 4840 Fir Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4840 Fir Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4840 Fir Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4840 Fir Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4840 Fir Avenue has a pool.
Does 4840 Fir Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4840 Fir Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4840 Fir Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4840 Fir Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4840 Fir Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4840 Fir Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

