4580 Ironwood Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan playground tennis court

This is a lovely home, 3 huge bedrooms + Man Den or Office with Direct Garage Access! Walk to the park, playground and tennis courts. Easy drive to shopping, eating, schools- Los Alamitos school district. Enjoy a lovely home, woodburning fireplace, step out patio - set up your BBQ and enjoy or gaze at the stars laying on the grass. Gardner included in rent. Looking for a 1 year lease, prefer long term, pets will be considered and must be interviewed prior to submtting an aplication. Located a short skip to Seal Beach Bl, all your shopping at your fingertips! Or head south to the Beach and enjoy the ocean... close to 405, 605, 22, 91, 5, 710, 55 and 57 you can get to work in Orange county or head North to Los Angeles county... this is a must see if you want Los Alamitos/Seal Beach! Quiet side of College Park East, you won't find better, no freeway noise, no boulvard noise, just a wonderful place to come home to each night! Tenant to verify school district and school for enrollment ability. Pets ok. Attention: you will never be asked for funds prior to viewing and submitting fully approved lease application, we do not list on Craigslist, listing agent- Connie- to accompany ALL showings, Text or email for full instructions and COVID doc release (need signed prior to viewing) 562- 824-4846 or Connie @WGroupRealtors .com