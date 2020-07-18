All apartments in Seal Beach
4580 Ironwood Avenue

4580 Ironwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4580 Ironwood Avenue, Seal Beach, CA 90740
College Park East

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This is a lovely home, 3 huge bedrooms + Man Den or Office with Direct Garage Access! Walk to the park, playground and tennis courts. Easy drive to shopping, eating, schools- Los Alamitos school district. Enjoy a lovely home, woodburning fireplace, step out patio - set up your BBQ and enjoy or gaze at the stars laying on the grass. Gardner included in rent. Looking for a 1 year lease, prefer long term, pets will be considered and must be interviewed prior to submtting an aplication. Located a short skip to Seal Beach Bl, all your shopping at your fingertips! Or head south to the Beach and enjoy the ocean... close to 405, 605, 22, 91, 5, 710, 55 and 57 you can get to work in Orange county or head North to Los Angeles county... this is a must see if you want Los Alamitos/Seal Beach! Quiet side of College Park East, you won't find better, no freeway noise, no boulvard noise, just a wonderful place to come home to each night! Tenant to verify school district and school for enrollment ability. Pets ok. Attention: you will never be asked for funds prior to viewing and submitting fully approved lease application, we do not list on Craigslist, listing agent- Connie- to accompany ALL showings, Text or email for full instructions and COVID doc release (need signed prior to viewing) 562- 824-4846 or Connie @WGroupRealtors .com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4580 Ironwood Avenue have any available units?
4580 Ironwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4580 Ironwood Avenue have?
Some of 4580 Ironwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4580 Ironwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4580 Ironwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4580 Ironwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4580 Ironwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4580 Ironwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4580 Ironwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 4580 Ironwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4580 Ironwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4580 Ironwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 4580 Ironwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4580 Ironwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4580 Ironwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4580 Ironwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4580 Ironwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4580 Ironwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4580 Ironwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
