4509 Candleberry
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

4509 Candleberry

4509 Candleberry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4509 Candleberry Avenue, Seal Beach, CA 90740
College Park East

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Seal Beach - You will fall in love with this beautiful 2016 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 2 bath upgraded home in the prestigious Seal Beach neighborhood off of Lampson just North of the 405 Freeway and East of Seal Beach Blvd. It is located within the award winning Los Alamitos School District. It has a big master bedroom with a walk in closet and overlooks the back yard and a master bath with tile and granite. The other 3 rooms are nice size, with 2 inch wood faux blinds and all rooms have new double paned windows. There are granite counters and beautifully tiled floors in the kitchen, with recessed lighting and includes stainless steel appliances and a center island. Features include vaulted ceilings in the sunken living room with a gas fireplace, tiled flooring in the foyer, dining room, family room and Kitchen and carpet in bedrooms and living room. There are automatic sprinklers in front, and the owner pays for a gardening service. There is a two car attached garage with automatic door opener. The direct access laundry is in the garage. Call today for an appointment! 562-433-4700 Furry friends considered with additional deposit! CaDRE#01961007

(RLNE5343148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4509 Candleberry have any available units?
4509 Candleberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4509 Candleberry have?
Some of 4509 Candleberry's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4509 Candleberry currently offering any rent specials?
4509 Candleberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4509 Candleberry pet-friendly?
Yes, 4509 Candleberry is pet friendly.
Does 4509 Candleberry offer parking?
Yes, 4509 Candleberry offers parking.
Does 4509 Candleberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4509 Candleberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4509 Candleberry have a pool?
No, 4509 Candleberry does not have a pool.
Does 4509 Candleberry have accessible units?
No, 4509 Candleberry does not have accessible units.
Does 4509 Candleberry have units with dishwashers?
No, 4509 Candleberry does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4509 Candleberry have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4509 Candleberry has units with air conditioning.

