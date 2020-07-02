4509 Candleberry

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Seal Beach - You will fall in love with this beautiful 2016 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 2 bath upgraded home in the prestigious Seal Beach neighborhood off of Lampson just North of the 405 Freeway and East of Seal Beach Blvd. It is located within the award winning Los Alamitos School District. It has a big master bedroom with a walk in closet and overlooks the back yard and a master bath with tile and granite. The other 3 rooms are nice size, with 2 inch wood faux blinds and all rooms have new double paned windows. There are granite counters and beautifully tiled floors in the kitchen, with recessed lighting and includes stainless steel appliances and a center island. Features include vaulted ceilings in the sunken living room with a gas fireplace, tiled flooring in the foyer, dining room, family room and Kitchen and carpet in bedrooms and living room. There are automatic sprinklers in front, and the owner pays for a gardening service. There is a two car attached garage with automatic door opener. The direct access laundry is in the garage. Call today for an appointment! 562-433-4700 Furry friends considered with additional deposit! CaDRE#01961007



(RLNE5343148)