4332 Ironwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking hot tub

Updated and remodeled throughout the home with newer Hickory hardwood engineered floors, Maple custom cabinets in the kitchen, Kitchenaid stainless steel appliances and sink, window coverings, Glass door cabinet for stemware, computer desk/niche, Large island with granite counter top and space for eating, Milgard doors and dual paned windows, oversized baseboards and crown molding, recessed lighting, custom mantel with ceramic tile fireplace, new paint throughout, A/C, spa, newer carpet, newer glass tiles. Both bathrooms remodeled with cabinets and counter tops and laundry room cabinets refurbished, new blinds in bedrooms.