Home
/
Seal Beach, CA
/
4332 Ironwood Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:16 AM

4332 Ironwood Avenue

4332 Ironwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4332 Ironwood Avenue, Seal Beach, CA 90740
College Park East

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Updated and remodeled throughout the home with newer Hickory hardwood engineered floors, Maple custom cabinets in the kitchen, Kitchenaid stainless steel appliances and sink, window coverings, Glass door cabinet for stemware, computer desk/niche, Large island with granite counter top and space for eating, Milgard doors and dual paned windows, oversized baseboards and crown molding, recessed lighting, custom mantel with ceramic tile fireplace, new paint throughout, A/C, spa, newer carpet, newer glass tiles. Both bathrooms remodeled with cabinets and counter tops and laundry room cabinets refurbished, new blinds in bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4332 Ironwood Avenue have any available units?
4332 Ironwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4332 Ironwood Avenue have?
Some of 4332 Ironwood Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4332 Ironwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4332 Ironwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4332 Ironwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4332 Ironwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seal Beach.
Does 4332 Ironwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4332 Ironwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 4332 Ironwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4332 Ironwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4332 Ironwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 4332 Ironwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4332 Ironwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4332 Ironwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4332 Ironwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4332 Ironwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4332 Ironwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4332 Ironwood Avenue has units with air conditioning.
