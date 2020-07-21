All apartments in Seal Beach
409 PURDUE CIRCLE
409 PURDUE CIRCLE

409 Purdue Circle · No Longer Available
Location

409 Purdue Circle, Seal Beach, CA 90740
College Park West

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Seal Beach - House - 4 Bed - Central Air - Wood & Tile Flooring - Beautiful!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this beautiful 4 bedrooms 1.75 bath house in the city of Seal Beach. This approximately 1500 square foot home has a beautifully paved driveway, 2 car garage, wood floors throughout the living room and office, two tone paint, a beautiful stone fireplace, central heating & air conditioning, nice rear yard, mirrored closet doors, stove, refrigerator, laundry hookups, microwave, and oven. This is an adorable home in a great area of Seal Beach known as College Park West. The house is located close to the 22, 605, and 405 freeways with almost immediate access onto both highways. This home has beautiful curb appeal with great garage shelving and storage space.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1845858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 PURDUE CIRCLE have any available units?
409 PURDUE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 409 PURDUE CIRCLE have?
Some of 409 PURDUE CIRCLE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 PURDUE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
409 PURDUE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 PURDUE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 PURDUE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 409 PURDUE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 409 PURDUE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 409 PURDUE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 PURDUE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 PURDUE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 409 PURDUE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 409 PURDUE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 409 PURDUE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 409 PURDUE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 PURDUE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 409 PURDUE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 409 PURDUE CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
