Get ready for beach living! - This spacious townhouse style 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment in Seal Beach sits just north of Electric Avenue Median Park and is only a few blocks from the Beach. With approximately 900 square feet of living space, this unit offers newer carpet and paint, vaulted ceilings, a wet bar, spacious closets and private balconies in each bedroom. A galley kitchen comes equipped with plenty of cabinet storage, granite counters, an electric range and a refrigerator. There is onsite laundry and a designated carport space included with the rent. A second parking space is available for an additional $75/month. This is a quaint and picturesque complex to complete the beach living package. Water and trash are included in the rent.

A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 320 12th St., #11, Seal Beach, CA 90740

Call today for a private viewing appointment: We Manage, Inc. 562-233-9999.



