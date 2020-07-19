All apartments in Seal Beach
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

320 12th St #11

320 12th St · No Longer Available
Location

320 12th St, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Old Town

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Get ready for beach living! - This spacious townhouse style 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment in Seal Beach sits just north of Electric Avenue Median Park and is only a few blocks from the Beach. With approximately 900 square feet of living space, this unit offers newer carpet and paint, vaulted ceilings, a wet bar, spacious closets and private balconies in each bedroom. A galley kitchen comes equipped with plenty of cabinet storage, granite counters, an electric range and a refrigerator. There is onsite laundry and a designated carport space included with the rent. A second parking space is available for an additional $75/month. This is a quaint and picturesque complex to complete the beach living package. Water and trash are included in the rent.
A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 320 12th St., #11, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Call today for a private viewing appointment: We Manage, Inc. 562-233-9999.

(RLNE4751683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 12th St #11 have any available units?
320 12th St #11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 320 12th St #11 have?
Some of 320 12th St #11's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 12th St #11 currently offering any rent specials?
320 12th St #11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 12th St #11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 12th St #11 is pet friendly.
Does 320 12th St #11 offer parking?
Yes, 320 12th St #11 offers parking.
Does 320 12th St #11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 12th St #11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 12th St #11 have a pool?
No, 320 12th St #11 does not have a pool.
Does 320 12th St #11 have accessible units?
No, 320 12th St #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 320 12th St #11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 12th St #11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 12th St #11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 12th St #11 does not have units with air conditioning.
