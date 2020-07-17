All apartments in Seal Beach
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

314 16th Street

314 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

314 16th Street, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally remodeled Beach Cottage in desirable Old Town Seal Beach. Blocks to the Beach and Main street. New Landscaping should be in within the next month. New Kitchen with bar stool seating ( fridge, dishwasher microwave, cabinets, lighting, counters, and sink). New Flooring (wood laminate and carpet) throughout. Lots of ceiling fans and updated lighting throughout. Mostly new wiring and plumbing. One of the two Bathrooms completely remodeled . Large Master with two mirrored closets. New roof. Looks like a 2 car garage, but only one car can fit in the garage… lots of storage. New exterior Paint. Backyard fully fenced and private.

One year lease required, no pets no smoking. W/D hook-ups (Washer and Dryer may be included if requested).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 16th Street have any available units?
314 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 314 16th Street have?
Some of 314 16th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
314 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 314 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seal Beach.
Does 314 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 314 16th Street offers parking.
Does 314 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 16th Street have a pool?
No, 314 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 314 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 314 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 314 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
