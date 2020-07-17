314 16th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Totally remodeled Beach Cottage in desirable Old Town Seal Beach. Blocks to the Beach and Main street. New Landscaping should be in within the next month. New Kitchen with bar stool seating ( fridge, dishwasher microwave, cabinets, lighting, counters, and sink). New Flooring (wood laminate and carpet) throughout. Lots of ceiling fans and updated lighting throughout. Mostly new wiring and plumbing. One of the two Bathrooms completely remodeled . Large Master with two mirrored closets. New roof. Looks like a 2 car garage, but only one car can fit in the garage… lots of storage. New exterior Paint. Backyard fully fenced and private.



One year lease required, no pets no smoking. W/D hook-ups (Washer and Dryer may be included if requested).