Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Upgraded front unit of a duplex in the heart of Old Town. Can stroll to the beach, Main St. restaurants and shops. It has a spacious family room that opens up to a relaxing street level patio. It shares a double garage, with a washer and dryer for convenience. Easy freeway access and a part of the Los Alamitos School District.