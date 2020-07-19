All apartments in Seal Beach
Find more places like 216 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seal Beach, CA
/
216 6th Street
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

216 6th Street

216 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seal Beach
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

216 6th Street, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Old Town

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
A California classic on a palm-tree-lined street in historical Old Town Seal Beach, 1 1/2 blocks from the sand. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home plus a small 3rd floor mezzanine suitable for a home office has 2500 square feet. The downstairs includes the living room, dining area, kitchen, powder room, family room with extensive bookshelves, a media niche, and two wood burning fireplaces. A detached two-car garage has washer-dryer hookups in projected corner. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms including a larger master bedroom suite.
Outdoor spaces include a 500 square foot roof deck, a private front balcony off the master bedroom, a small balcony of a 3rd bedroom and front and back gardens maintained by a gardener.

You can walk to the Seal Beach pier, Pavillions, the library and the post office and choose from great restaurant choices. It's a 5 minute drive to to expanded shopping, multiple move theaters, the long Beach Farmer' Sunday Market at the Marina and Gelson's Market, which has an unmatched extensive gourmet deli for lunch, dinner or picnic takeout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 6th Street have any available units?
216 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 216 6th Street have?
Some of 216 6th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
216 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 216 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seal Beach.
Does 216 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 216 6th Street offers parking.
Does 216 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 6th Street have a pool?
No, 216 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 216 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 216 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 216 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Seal Beach
333 1st St
Seal Beach, CA 90740

Similar Pages

Seal Beach 1 BedroomsSeal Beach 2 Bedrooms
Seal Beach Apartments under $1,800Seal Beach Apartments with Pools
Seal Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CA
Duarte, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CALos Alamitos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles