216 6th Street

A California classic on a palm-tree-lined street in historical Old Town Seal Beach, 1 1/2 blocks from the sand. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home plus a small 3rd floor mezzanine suitable for a home office has 2500 square feet. The downstairs includes the living room, dining area, kitchen, powder room, family room with extensive bookshelves, a media niche, and two wood burning fireplaces. A detached two-car garage has washer-dryer hookups in projected corner. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms including a larger master bedroom suite.

Outdoor spaces include a 500 square foot roof deck, a private front balcony off the master bedroom, a small balcony of a 3rd bedroom and front and back gardens maintained by a gardener.



You can walk to the Seal Beach pier, Pavillions, the library and the post office and choose from great restaurant choices. It's a 5 minute drive to to expanded shopping, multiple move theaters, the long Beach Farmer' Sunday Market at the Marina and Gelson's Market, which has an unmatched extensive gourmet deli for lunch, dinner or picnic takeout.