Seal Beach, CA
204 4TH ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

204 4TH ST

204 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

204 4th Street, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Old Town

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ONE OF A KIND 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH IN SEAL BEACH!! - Quaint & Charming Beach Cottage in Old Town Seal Beach. Considered to be The Best Location in Old Town, this home is less than two blocks to the Sand and to Dining & Shopping on Main Street. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home enjoys a Comfortable and Cozy floor plan. Features include Hardwood Flooring, Wood burning Fireplace, a Dining area, and a Open Galley Style Kitchen, with Gas Oven and Builtin Microwave. A Remodeled Bath includes an Oversize Thick Glass Enclosed Walk in Shower w/ High Flow Rain Shower Head, and Custom Tile Flooring. Irrigation System on Automatic Timers, A Large and Private Backyard, with Tiled Patio and Spacious Grass Area, a Two Car Garage with Sectional Roll Up Door and Opener, Indoor Laundry. Stove and Refrigerator included.

12 month lease

by appointment only: Claudia Barron 562-987-3241

(RLNE4597433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 4TH ST have any available units?
204 4TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 204 4TH ST have?
Some of 204 4TH ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 4TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
204 4TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 4TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 4TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 204 4TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 204 4TH ST offers parking.
Does 204 4TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 4TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 4TH ST have a pool?
No, 204 4TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 204 4TH ST have accessible units?
No, 204 4TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 204 4TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 4TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 4TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 4TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
