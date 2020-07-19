204 4TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ONE OF A KIND 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH IN SEAL BEACH!! - Quaint & Charming Beach Cottage in Old Town Seal Beach. Considered to be The Best Location in Old Town, this home is less than two blocks to the Sand and to Dining & Shopping on Main Street. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home enjoys a Comfortable and Cozy floor plan. Features include Hardwood Flooring, Wood burning Fireplace, a Dining area, and a Open Galley Style Kitchen, with Gas Oven and Builtin Microwave. A Remodeled Bath includes an Oversize Thick Glass Enclosed Walk in Shower w/ High Flow Rain Shower Head, and Custom Tile Flooring. Irrigation System on Automatic Timers, A Large and Private Backyard, with Tiled Patio and Spacious Grass Area, a Two Car Garage with Sectional Roll Up Door and Opener, Indoor Laundry. Stove and Refrigerator included.



12 month lease



by appointment only: Claudia Barron 562-987-3241



(RLNE4597433)