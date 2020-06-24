All apartments in Seal Beach
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:49 AM

197 Stanford Ln.

197 Stanford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

197 Stanford Lane, Seal Beach, CA 90740
College Park West

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
197 Stanford Ln. Available 06/24/19 Beautiful College Park Home for Lease! - This wonderful home is situated on large lot with an private rear yard complete with lemon, orange, and apple trees. This updated home features a large open living area that leads to a boasting crackling fireplace and beautiful tile floors. Also featured is a modern and spacious kitchen, which has recently been updated with a newer stove and dishwasher. The large kitchen cabinets and tons of storage make this kitchen not only attractive but very functional. Each spacious bedroom features large closets, fresh paint and blinds at each window. Recent landscaping upgrades, automatic irrigation and professional gardening are included and make this the perfect home! This home is located in a semi-private neighborhood in the award-winning Los Alamitos School District, with access to the 405, 605, and 22 freeways. Located near Studebaker Rd. and Atherton St.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE4808034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 Stanford Ln. have any available units?
197 Stanford Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 197 Stanford Ln. have?
Some of 197 Stanford Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 197 Stanford Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
197 Stanford Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Stanford Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 197 Stanford Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 197 Stanford Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 197 Stanford Ln. offers parking.
Does 197 Stanford Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 Stanford Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Stanford Ln. have a pool?
No, 197 Stanford Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 197 Stanford Ln. have accessible units?
No, 197 Stanford Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Stanford Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 197 Stanford Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 197 Stanford Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 197 Stanford Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
