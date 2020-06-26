1623 Seal Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This Beautifully Remodeled, Three level. Upstairs Condo is facing Anaheim Landing bay of water in Seal Beach. The first level features a large enclosed balcony with water views, sliding glass doors, a spacious livingroom with pergo flooring and a bricked gas log fireplace. The second level features a remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops/newer appliances. a dining area, den and a half bathroom. The third level includes a remodeled full bathroom with an oval shaped tub and granite double sink counter top, two bedrooms with mirrored closet doors and a large, wrap around balcony with a storage closet. In addition to all these wonderful amenities, is a shared 4 car tandem garage (1/2) with a private set of washer/dryer hookups. Available for immediate occupancy!

