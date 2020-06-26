All apartments in Seal Beach
Home
/
Seal Beach, CA
/
1623 Seal Way
1623 Seal Way

1623 Seal Way · No Longer Available
Location

1623 Seal Way, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Old Town

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Beautifully Remodeled, Three level. Upstairs Condo is facing Anaheim Landing bay of water in Seal Beach. The first level features a large enclosed balcony with water views, sliding glass doors, a spacious livingroom with pergo flooring and a bricked gas log fireplace. The second level features a remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops/newer appliances. a dining area, den and a half bathroom. The third level includes a remodeled full bathroom with an oval shaped tub and granite double sink counter top, two bedrooms with mirrored closet doors and a large, wrap around balcony with a storage closet. In addition to all these wonderful amenities, is a shared 4 car tandem garage (1/2) with a private set of washer/dryer hookups. Available for immediate occupancy!
Melissa Gomez, American Beachside Brokers/DRE#01237349

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 Seal Way have any available units?
1623 Seal Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1623 Seal Way have?
Some of 1623 Seal Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 Seal Way currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Seal Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Seal Way pet-friendly?
No, 1623 Seal Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seal Beach.
Does 1623 Seal Way offer parking?
Yes, 1623 Seal Way offers parking.
Does 1623 Seal Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1623 Seal Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 Seal Way have a pool?
No, 1623 Seal Way does not have a pool.
Does 1623 Seal Way have accessible units?
No, 1623 Seal Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 Seal Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 Seal Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1623 Seal Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1623 Seal Way does not have units with air conditioning.
