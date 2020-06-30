All apartments in Seal Beach
Find more places like 1603 Electric Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seal Beach, CA
/
1603 Electric Avenue
Last updated March 28 2020 at 2:58 AM

1603 Electric Avenue

1603 Electric Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seal Beach
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1603 Electric Avenue, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Old Town

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Deluxe and spacious two-bedroom, one bath unit with enclosed yard facing the lush greenbelt includes private one car garage with 240 V outlet for electric cars. Located in the heart of Seal Beach, two blocks from the Pacific Ocean, steps from a lush park, and a stone’s throw away from enjoying the local beachside living with food, shopping, and nightlife in Southern California’s seaside towns. Stylish interiors are uniquely appointed with modern finishes and include brand new, completely remodeled apartments that feature sleek designs, gourmet kitchens with quartz counters, soft close white shaker cabinetry, full-sized stainless appliances (refrigerator included). Additional highlights include designer paint, solid core interior doors, gorgeous laminate wood flooring, vinyl Milgard windows, recessed lighting, ceilings fans, new interior/exterior paint, furnaces, and brushed nickel hardware finishes throughout. All units are TV/HDMI and internet ready. Laundry on-site for added convenience.
*Please note: This unit is unfurnished. Staged photos are for marketing purposes only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Electric Avenue have any available units?
1603 Electric Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1603 Electric Avenue have?
Some of 1603 Electric Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Electric Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Electric Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Electric Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1603 Electric Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seal Beach.
Does 1603 Electric Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1603 Electric Avenue offers parking.
Does 1603 Electric Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Electric Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Electric Avenue have a pool?
No, 1603 Electric Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Electric Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1603 Electric Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Electric Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 Electric Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 Electric Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1603 Electric Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Seal Beach
333 1st St
Seal Beach, CA 90740

Similar Pages

Seal Beach 1 BedroomsSeal Beach 2 Bedrooms
Seal Beach Apartments with GarageSeal Beach Apartments with Parking
Seal Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA
La Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles