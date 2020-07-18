1603 Electric

Amenities

Incredible one bedroom with chef’s delight kitchen: create endless culinary masterpieces within this fantastic layout, ideal for entertaining alone or with guests. Located in the heart of Seal Beach, two blocks from the Pacific Ocean, steps from a lush park, and a stone’s throw away from enjoying the local beachside living with food, shopping, and nightlife in Southern California’s seaside towns. Stylish interiors are uniquely appointed with modern finishes and include brand new, completely remodeled apartments that feature sleek designs, gourmet kitchens with quartz counters, soft close white shaker cabinetry, full sized stainless appliances (refrigerator included). Additional highlights include designer paint, solid core interior doors, gorgeous laminate wood flooring, vinyl Milgard windows, recessed lighting, ceilings fans, new interior paint, furnaces, and brushed nickel hardware finishes throughout. All units are TV/HDMI and internet ready. Exterior has been painted and professionally landscaped, these beach close units are ready for occupancy! Laundry on-site for added convenience.