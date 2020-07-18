All apartments in Seal Beach
Find more places like 1603 Electric.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seal Beach, CA
/
1603 Electric
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

1603 Electric

1603 Electric Avenue · (949) 933-1518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seal Beach
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

1603 Electric Avenue, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Old Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Incredible one bedroom with chef’s delight kitchen: create endless culinary masterpieces within this fantastic layout, ideal for entertaining alone or with guests. Located in the heart of Seal Beach, two blocks from the Pacific Ocean, steps from a lush park, and a stone’s throw away from enjoying the local beachside living with food, shopping, and nightlife in Southern California’s seaside towns. Stylish interiors are uniquely appointed with modern finishes and include brand new, completely remodeled apartments that feature sleek designs, gourmet kitchens with quartz counters, soft close white shaker cabinetry, full sized stainless appliances (refrigerator included). Additional highlights include designer paint, solid core interior doors, gorgeous laminate wood flooring, vinyl Milgard windows, recessed lighting, ceilings fans, new interior paint, furnaces, and brushed nickel hardware finishes throughout. All units are TV/HDMI and internet ready. Exterior has been painted and professionally landscaped, these beach close units are ready for occupancy! Laundry on-site for added convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Electric have any available units?
1603 Electric has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1603 Electric have?
Some of 1603 Electric's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Electric currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Electric is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Electric pet-friendly?
No, 1603 Electric is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seal Beach.
Does 1603 Electric offer parking?
Yes, 1603 Electric offers parking.
Does 1603 Electric have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Electric does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Electric have a pool?
No, 1603 Electric does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Electric have accessible units?
No, 1603 Electric does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Electric have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 Electric has units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 Electric have units with air conditioning?
No, 1603 Electric does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1603 Electric?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

eaves Seal Beach
333 1st St
Seal Beach, CA 90740

Similar Pages

Seal Beach 1 BedroomsSeal Beach 2 Bedrooms
Seal Beach Apartments under $1,800Seal Beach Apartments with Pools
Seal Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CA
Duarte, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CALos Alamitos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity