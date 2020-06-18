All apartments in Seal Beach
1602 Ocean Ave.
1602 Ocean Ave.

1602 Ocean Avenue · (562) 989-9835 ext. 676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1602 Ocean Avenue, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Old Town

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1602 Ocean Ave. · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2640 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning 4 Bed 4 Bath Luxury Home Steps From the Sand in Seal Beach! - This stunning and very unique luxury home is located just steps from the sands of Seal Beach. Enjoy amazing, panoramic views of the ocean, mountains and neighborhood from the massive 3rd floor sundeck, and enjoy tons of room in the interior of the almost 2700 square feet of living space. This unique home is designed with huge 4 master suites, perfect for roommates or a large family, with each bedroom featuring a private en-suite bathroom and large wardrobe closets. The ground level bedroom features a "Jack and Jill" bathroom that also doubles as the guest bath. The 2nd bedroom features a huge walk-in closet and balcony that overlooks the neighborhood. Bedroom 3 is also large large and features a small retreat, and en suite bathroom and a huge walk-in closet and a cozy fireplace. The 4th bedroom is huge, and boasts a small kitchen area, an en-suite bathroom and a wardrobe closet. The 3rd floor consists of a huge sundeck area, with panoramic views of the sand, ocean, Catalina Island, and the San Gabriel Mountains!

The main living area features 9 foot ceilings, a large open kitchen that is fully equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven, and refrigerator. There is a 2 car attached garage with a side by side washer and dryer and a remote garage opener.

To schedule a self-guided tour via Code Box, open the following link on your smartphone or copy this link to your browser and click on the blue button on the right hand side that says "Schedule Showing":
https://ernsthaasmgmt.appfolio.com/listings/detail/8c8f5d0d-c1cb-495d-8778-f618fd4b1b7e

For instructions on how to use Code Box, please watch the following video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmgRie12IDQ

For more information on this or any other available property, please contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Ernst and Haas Management Co.
DRE License #01251870

INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5693366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

