1602 Ocean Ave.

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning 4 Bed 4 Bath Luxury Home Steps From the Sand in Seal Beach! - This stunning and very unique luxury home is located just steps from the sands of Seal Beach. Enjoy amazing, panoramic views of the ocean, mountains and neighborhood from the massive 3rd floor sundeck, and enjoy tons of room in the interior of the almost 2700 square feet of living space. This unique home is designed with huge 4 master suites, perfect for roommates or a large family, with each bedroom featuring a private en-suite bathroom and large wardrobe closets. The ground level bedroom features a "Jack and Jill" bathroom that also doubles as the guest bath. The 2nd bedroom features a huge walk-in closet and balcony that overlooks the neighborhood. Bedroom 3 is also large large and features a small retreat, and en suite bathroom and a huge walk-in closet and a cozy fireplace. The 4th bedroom is huge, and boasts a small kitchen area, an en-suite bathroom and a wardrobe closet. The 3rd floor consists of a huge sundeck area, with panoramic views of the sand, ocean, Catalina Island, and the San Gabriel Mountains!



The main living area features 9 foot ceilings, a large open kitchen that is fully equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven, and refrigerator. There is a 2 car attached garage with a side by side washer and dryer and a remote garage opener.



