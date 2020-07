Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Surfside oceanfront guarded community. Features - one row from sand in guard/gated beachfront colony. This great tri-level home has three bedrooms, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious living room with cozy fireplace, large master suite, dining room, two-car attached garage, peek-a-boo ocean view. Surfside features private community with guard-gated, tot area, guest parking, located directly on the beach. Comes furnished and available from Now thru end of June.