106 Surfside Ave
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM

106 Surfside Ave

106 Surfside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

106 Surfside Avenue, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Surfside

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to make your dream of living steps from the beach
come true. Behind the coveted guard gated 24 Hour Surfside Colony. Sits this beautifully 2007 built
two-story home that blends Mediterranean meets California Coastal living. Property is nestled between Seal
Beach and Sunset/Huntington Beach. No detail has been overlooked in this immaculate move-in-
ready completely furnished home. Top-of-the-line finishes and appliances can be found throughout. Rooftop offers 360-degree views
of Catalina, Palos Verdes, and Long Beach city lights. The coastal towns of Seal Beach and Huntington
Beach provide countless entertainment, shopping, and dining opportunities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Surfside Ave have any available units?
106 Surfside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 106 Surfside Ave have?
Some of 106 Surfside Ave's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Surfside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
106 Surfside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Surfside Ave pet-friendly?
No, 106 Surfside Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seal Beach.
Does 106 Surfside Ave offer parking?
No, 106 Surfside Ave does not offer parking.
Does 106 Surfside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Surfside Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Surfside Ave have a pool?
No, 106 Surfside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 106 Surfside Ave have accessible units?
No, 106 Surfside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Surfside Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Surfside Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Surfside Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Surfside Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
