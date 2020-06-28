106 Surfside Ave

Amenities

dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator

Take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to make your dream of living steps from the beach

come true. Behind the coveted guard gated 24 Hour Surfside Colony. Sits this beautifully 2007 built

two-story home that blends Mediterranean meets California Coastal living. Property is nestled between Seal

Beach and Sunset/Huntington Beach. No detail has been overlooked in this immaculate move-in-

ready completely furnished home. Top-of-the-line finishes and appliances can be found throughout. Rooftop offers 360-degree views

of Catalina, Palos Verdes, and Long Beach city lights. The coastal towns of Seal Beach and Huntington

Beach provide countless entertainment, shopping, and dining opportunities.