9 Edwards Ave.

Spectacular PANO VIEWS! 2bd/2ba Sausalito Home. VIDEO - FOUNDATION - - Pano Views from this Sausalito home! Open the front door and be struck by the beauty of the spectacular Bay Views! From dead on Raccoon Straight, and Angel Island, to Belvedere Hills, the Bay Bridge and S.F. Skyline.



Living room with hardwood floors, also includes a gas starter fireplace to warm up to on those chilly evenings, is open to kitchen, with eat at island, SS appliances, with window from sink overlooking the Bay. Glass slider takes you to large outside deck where you can lounge or enjoy a BBQ.



Above the kitchen sink is a large window overlooking the gorgeous Bay Views! Just off the kitchen is a dining rm, or den, where you can enjoy watching the sailing vessels, or the comings and goings of the Sausalito Ferry, access to small view deck.



Master bedroom is on upper level, hardwood floors, updated bathroom with glass enclosed shower and pedestal sink. Access to rooftop deck overlooking the magnificent Bay and City.



Guest Bedroom is on lower level and includes ensuite bath, enjoys Bay Views, and has access to outdoor laundry closet.



Parking is on street only. Bus stop less than a block. 5 min to the GG Bridge!



* SS Wolf Range, 4 gas burner



* SS Sub Zero Refrigerator



* SS Meile Dishwasher



* Washer/Dryer on Premises



PET POLICY: Pet may be considered on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicant(s) unless otherwise noted. Pet Application and monthly Pet Rent for approved pet(s) are required unless otherwise noted. Monthly pet rent is $60 per approved cat and/or $100 per approved dog unless otherwise noted. (Assistive animals are always permitted and are approved with legal documentation. No Pet Rent applies for Assistive animals.)



ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.



