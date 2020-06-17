All apartments in Sausalito
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

9 Edwards Ave.

9 Edwards Avenue · (415) 484-1940
Location

9 Edwards Avenue, Sausalito, CA 94965
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 Edwards Ave. · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
Spectacular PANO VIEWS! 2bd/2ba Sausalito Home. VIDEO - FOUNDATION - - Pano Views from this Sausalito home! Open the front door and be struck by the beauty of the spectacular Bay Views! From dead on Raccoon Straight, and Angel Island, to Belvedere Hills, the Bay Bridge and S.F. Skyline.

Living room with hardwood floors, also includes a gas starter fireplace to warm up to on those chilly evenings, is open to kitchen, with eat at island, SS appliances, with window from sink overlooking the Bay. Glass slider takes you to large outside deck where you can lounge or enjoy a BBQ.

Above the kitchen sink is a large window overlooking the gorgeous Bay Views! Just off the kitchen is a dining rm, or den, where you can enjoy watching the sailing vessels, or the comings and goings of the Sausalito Ferry, access to small view deck.

Master bedroom is on upper level, hardwood floors, updated bathroom with glass enclosed shower and pedestal sink. Access to rooftop deck overlooking the magnificent Bay and City.

Guest Bedroom is on lower level and includes ensuite bath, enjoys Bay Views, and has access to outdoor laundry closet.

Parking is on street only. Bus stop less than a block. 5 min to the GG Bridge!

Amenities:

* SS Wolf Range, 4 gas burner

* SS Sub Zero Refrigerator

* SS Meile Dishwasher

* Washer/Dryer on Premises

If you have any questions about this property, please contact Dee Marotta at 415-686-3410.

In the meantime, here is a video walk through of this awesome property: https://youtu.be/1EYbHPRAw0Q

PET POLICY: Pet may be considered on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicant(s) unless otherwise noted. Pet Application and monthly Pet Rent for approved pet(s) are required unless otherwise noted. Monthly pet rent is $60 per approved cat and/or $100 per approved dog unless otherwise noted. (Assistive animals are always permitted and are approved with legal documentation. No Pet Rent applies for Assistive animals.)

ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.

-------> Join Our Exclusive "COMING SOON" Pocket List for access to MEMBERS ONLY private listings: www.foundationhomes.com/joincomingsoon t offer the same guarantee of accuracy for any of our ads syndicated on other sites.

Any question please call (415) 507-9600 .

Thanks for being a savvy consumer!

www.FoundationHomes.com

DRE# 01885922

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5175080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

