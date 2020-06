Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Beautiful 2BR Apartment with Amazing Views - Property Id: 227625



2Bd/ 1Ba lower unit in a duplex with spectacular VIEWS of the Bay.

* Kitchen w/granite counter tops and new appliances.

* Bathroom w/whirlpool tub, new vanity w/ Quartz countertop and

beautiful mosaic tile.

*New Bamboo floors throughout.

* Laundry room in unit.

* Central gas heating system including new ducts (95% efficiency).

* Sound proofing between units.

* Slate fire place w/a wood burning stove.

* Cable/DSL/phone ready in all rooms.

* Over 200sf of deck.

* Private storage room.

* Private parking.

* private entrance



Available NOW



Includes water

Subjected to credit check and employment verification.



Call Michael @ 415-3028734

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227625

Property Id 227625



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5813809)