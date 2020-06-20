45 Harrison Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spectacular SF Views from this Mediterranean Style Sausalito Home - Walk through the wrought-iron gate, up the romantically lit stone steps, past the landscaped front garden to this beautiful Mediterranean style Sausalito home. The spectacular views from San Francisco to Angel Island and beyond will take your breath away!



Full of sublime Mediterranean detail this two-story, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home features a huge living room with coffered ceilings and wood burning fireplace, large view deck great for entertaining , kitchen with gas range, abundance of cabinets and breakfast bar, formal dining room with hardwood floors, level back patio, 1 car garage and VIEWS, Views, Views from nearly every room, even a closet! A must see! Pet okay with increased deposit. Available Immediately. Short (3 month minimum) up to 1 year lease term . Call for appointment L&L Property Management (415) 339-2000 or Leasing agent Diane Morando (650) 867-5345.



(RLNE2798710)