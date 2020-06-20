All apartments in Sausalito
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

45 Harrison Avenue

45 Harrison Avenue · (415) 339-2000 ext. 106
Location

45 Harrison Avenue, Sausalito, CA 94965
The Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 45 Harrison Avenue · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1649 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spectacular SF Views from this Mediterranean Style Sausalito Home - Walk through the wrought-iron gate, up the romantically lit stone steps, past the landscaped front garden to this beautiful Mediterranean style Sausalito home. The spectacular views from San Francisco to Angel Island and beyond will take your breath away!

Full of sublime Mediterranean detail this two-story, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home features a huge living room with coffered ceilings and wood burning fireplace, large view deck great for entertaining , kitchen with gas range, abundance of cabinets and breakfast bar, formal dining room with hardwood floors, level back patio, 1 car garage and VIEWS, Views, Views from nearly every room, even a closet! A must see! Pet okay with increased deposit. Available Immediately. Short (3 month minimum) up to 1 year lease term . Call for appointment L&L Property Management (415) 339-2000 or Leasing agent Diane Morando (650) 867-5345.

(RLNE2798710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Harrison Avenue have any available units?
45 Harrison Avenue has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45 Harrison Avenue have?
Some of 45 Harrison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Harrison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
45 Harrison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Harrison Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 Harrison Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 45 Harrison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 45 Harrison Avenue does offer parking.
Does 45 Harrison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Harrison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Harrison Avenue have a pool?
No, 45 Harrison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 45 Harrison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 45 Harrison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Harrison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Harrison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Harrison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Harrison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
