316 Richardson Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

STUNNING REMODELED STUDIO IN OLD TOWN SAUSALITO - Fully remolded studio with top-of-the-line finishes in desired Old Town Sausalito with spectacular views of the bay and the San Francisco skyline from the living area window. This newly remodeled unit is located only a half a block from Golden Gate Market and one block from the water front.



On entering this unit you have a bright living space with crown molding, new carpets, and new paint. You have a glass panel barn door leading to a bathroom with a full size shower and large walk in closet with plenty of storage space.



In the kitchen you have stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, full size fridge, compact stove/oven, dishwasher, tile work, and disposer. A new front load full-size washer and dryer is located in the kitchen also.



Twelve month lease.

No smokers or pets please.

Rent includes trash and sewer fee paid by Owner.

Renters are required to have renter's insurance.



No Pets Allowed



