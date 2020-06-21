All apartments in Sausalito
Location

316 Richardson Street, Sausalito, CA 94965
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 316 Richardson Street · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
STUNNING REMODELED STUDIO IN OLD TOWN SAUSALITO - Fully remolded studio with top-of-the-line finishes in desired Old Town Sausalito with spectacular views of the bay and the San Francisco skyline from the living area window. This newly remodeled unit is located only a half a block from Golden Gate Market and one block from the water front.

On entering this unit you have a bright living space with crown molding, new carpets, and new paint. You have a glass panel barn door leading to a bathroom with a full size shower and large walk in closet with plenty of storage space.

In the kitchen you have stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, full size fridge, compact stove/oven, dishwasher, tile work, and disposer. A new front load full-size washer and dryer is located in the kitchen also.

Twelve month lease.
No smokers or pets please.
Rent includes trash and sewer fee paid by Owner.
Renters are required to have renter's insurance.

To view this rental, please call Tamalpais Property Management
Agent for Owner at 415-927-7368
(CA DRE #01204996)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Richardson Street have any available units?
316 Richardson Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 316 Richardson Street have?
Some of 316 Richardson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Richardson Street currently offering any rent specials?
316 Richardson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Richardson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Richardson Street is pet friendly.
Does 316 Richardson Street offer parking?
No, 316 Richardson Street does not offer parking.
Does 316 Richardson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 Richardson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Richardson Street have a pool?
No, 316 Richardson Street does not have a pool.
Does 316 Richardson Street have accessible units?
No, 316 Richardson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Richardson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Richardson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Richardson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Richardson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
