10 Ross Rd
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

10 Ross Rd

10 Ross Road · (415) 455-1380
Location

10 Ross Road, Sausalito, CA 94965
Nevada Street Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
PENDING with an APPLICATION. Please Inquire with the Office to be Added to the Wait List! ~ This stylish 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse has incredible views of the Bay. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and plenty of storage and cabinet space. Gorgeous hardwood floors, fireplace, private deck. Terrific location walking distance to restaurants, shops & transportation. This is a non-smoking property. No cats, but a small dog may be approved with increased deposit. Renter's Insurance is required.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the inside of this townhouse, please call or text Shannon 415-455-1380 or email at shannon@prandiprop.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Ross Rd have any available units?
10 Ross Rd has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Ross Rd have?
Some of 10 Ross Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Ross Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10 Ross Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Ross Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Ross Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10 Ross Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10 Ross Rd does offer parking.
Does 10 Ross Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Ross Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Ross Rd have a pool?
Yes, 10 Ross Rd has a pool.
Does 10 Ross Rd have accessible units?
No, 10 Ross Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Ross Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Ross Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Ross Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Ross Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
