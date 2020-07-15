All apartments in Sausalito
Home
/
Sausalito, CA
/
1 Princess St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1 Princess St

1 Princess Street · No Longer Available
Location

1 Princess Street, Sausalito, CA 94965
The Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1 Princess St - #1 Available 07/15/20 Beautifully Remodeled 2bd/1ba with Bay and Bridge Views in Downtown Sausalito - Beautifully Remodeled 2bd/1ba with Bay and Bridge Views in Downtown Sausalito featuring:

- Brand new wood floors
- Completely remodeled kitchen - new stainless steel appliances (gas range, fridge, microwave and dishwasher), quartz counter tops and cupboards
- Large, open floor plan with fireplace and gorgeous Bay Bridge, San Francisco and Bay views
- Recessed lighting and molding details throughout
- Light and bright fully remodeled bath
- Bay windows in master bed and living room
- Washer Dryer in Unit
- Street parking with permit
- 1 Year lease
- Sorry, no pets

Incredibly unique location - Bay Bridge and San Francisco views from living room and downtown Sausalito views from the master. Unit is a top floor end unit. Excellent location to enjoy all the shopping, restaurants, entertainment, bars and art shoppes that Sausalito has to offer.

(RLNE5899549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Princess St have any available units?
1 Princess St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sausalito, CA.
What amenities does 1 Princess St have?
Some of 1 Princess St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Princess St currently offering any rent specials?
1 Princess St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Princess St pet-friendly?
No, 1 Princess St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sausalito.
Does 1 Princess St offer parking?
No, 1 Princess St does not offer parking.
Does 1 Princess St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Princess St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Princess St have a pool?
No, 1 Princess St does not have a pool.
Does 1 Princess St have accessible units?
No, 1 Princess St does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Princess St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Princess St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Princess St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Princess St does not have units with air conditioning.
