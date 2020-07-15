Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

1 Princess St - #1 Available 07/15/20 Beautifully Remodeled 2bd/1ba with Bay and Bridge Views in Downtown Sausalito - Beautifully Remodeled 2bd/1ba with Bay and Bridge Views in Downtown Sausalito featuring:



- Brand new wood floors

- Completely remodeled kitchen - new stainless steel appliances (gas range, fridge, microwave and dishwasher), quartz counter tops and cupboards

- Large, open floor plan with fireplace and gorgeous Bay Bridge, San Francisco and Bay views

- Recessed lighting and molding details throughout

- Light and bright fully remodeled bath

- Bay windows in master bed and living room

- Washer Dryer in Unit

- Street parking with permit

- 1 Year lease

- Sorry, no pets



Incredibly unique location - Bay Bridge and San Francisco views from living room and downtown Sausalito views from the master. Unit is a top floor end unit. Excellent location to enjoy all the shopping, restaurants, entertainment, bars and art shoppes that Sausalito has to offer.



(RLNE5899549)