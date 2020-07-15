Amenities
1 Princess St - #1 Available 07/15/20 Beautifully Remodeled 2bd/1ba with Bay and Bridge Views in Downtown Sausalito - Beautifully Remodeled 2bd/1ba with Bay and Bridge Views in Downtown Sausalito featuring:
- Brand new wood floors
- Completely remodeled kitchen - new stainless steel appliances (gas range, fridge, microwave and dishwasher), quartz counter tops and cupboards
- Large, open floor plan with fireplace and gorgeous Bay Bridge, San Francisco and Bay views
- Recessed lighting and molding details throughout
- Light and bright fully remodeled bath
- Bay windows in master bed and living room
- Washer Dryer in Unit
- Street parking with permit
- 1 Year lease
- Sorry, no pets
Incredibly unique location - Bay Bridge and San Francisco views from living room and downtown Sausalito views from the master. Unit is a top floor end unit. Excellent location to enjoy all the shopping, restaurants, entertainment, bars and art shoppes that Sausalito has to offer.
(RLNE5899549)