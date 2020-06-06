18533 Paseo Lado

Amenities

WATCH THE VIRTUAL TOUR : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wTMnTKLRGEC



Come check out this 3-bed, 1.5-bath single family home, a rare find in this coveted Saratoga neighborhood. Spacious back and front yards, this home offers generous space to enjoy the beautiful California weather. Upgraded inside, find out why this home won't stay on the market long.



FEATURES-AT-A-GLANCE



LOCATION



- Nearby highly-rated schools: Baker Elementary (0.6 miles away), Moreland Middle (0.9 miles away), Prospect Highschool (0.9 miles away)

- Close to highway 85 and Lawrence Expressway

- Near popular Westgate mall shopping center with a movie theater, restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, and more

- Walking distance to El Quito Park

- Walking distance to Starbucks, restaurants



HOME



- Spacious front yard and back yard, over a quarter acre lot

- 2-car attached garage

- Fireplace

- Ceiling fan

- Updated luxury vinyl tile flooring throughout

- Remodeled kitchen has tile floors, granite countertops

- Stainless steel kitchen appliances: dishwasher, gas oven, refrigerator

- Central gas furnace, two AC window units provided

- Backyard shed

- Washer and dryer included

- Living room is pre-wired for 5.1 surround sound with built-in rear speakers



RENTAL TERMS



- 1-year lease.

- Utilities: Gardener included in Rent. Tenant pays cable/internet services, water, garbage, gas, electricity.

- Pets possible upon approval. Dogs with pet training preferred.

- No smoking.



QUALIFICATIONS



- Move within two weeks of availability or later if owner approves (subject to change)

- Combined monthly gross income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent

