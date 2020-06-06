All apartments in Saratoga
Find more places like 18533 Paseo Lado.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saratoga, CA
/
18533 Paseo Lado
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:04 PM

18533 Paseo Lado

18533 Paseo Lado · (408) 320-5453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Saratoga
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

18533 Paseo Lado, Saratoga, CA 95070
El Quito

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,099

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
internet access
media room
WATCH THE VIRTUAL TOUR : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wTMnTKLRGEC

Come check out this 3-bed, 1.5-bath single family home, a rare find in this coveted Saratoga neighborhood. Spacious back and front yards, this home offers generous space to enjoy the beautiful California weather. Upgraded inside, find out why this home won't stay on the market long.

FEATURES-AT-A-GLANCE

LOCATION

- Nearby highly-rated schools: Baker Elementary (0.6 miles away), Moreland Middle (0.9 miles away), Prospect Highschool (0.9 miles away)
- Close to highway 85 and Lawrence Expressway
- Near popular Westgate mall shopping center with a movie theater, restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, and more
- Walking distance to El Quito Park
- Walking distance to Starbucks, restaurants

HOME

- Spacious front yard and back yard, over a quarter acre lot
- 2-car attached garage
- Fireplace
- Ceiling fan
- Updated luxury vinyl tile flooring throughout
- Remodeled kitchen has tile floors, granite countertops
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances: dishwasher, gas oven, refrigerator
- Central gas furnace, two AC window units provided
- Backyard shed
- Washer and dryer included
- Living room is pre-wired for 5.1 surround sound with built-in rear speakers

RENTAL TERMS

- 1-year lease. 
- Utilities: Gardener included in Rent. Tenant pays cable/internet services, water, garbage, gas, electricity. 
- Pets possible upon approval. Dogs with pet training preferred.
- No smoking.

QUALIFICATIONS

- Move within two weeks of availability or later if owner approves (subject to change)
- Combined monthly gross income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent
- Check www.southbayrental.com for additional qualifications

**Pictures may contain inaccuracies for what is currently offered at the property. For reference purposes only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18533 Paseo Lado have any available units?
18533 Paseo Lado has a unit available for $4,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18533 Paseo Lado have?
Some of 18533 Paseo Lado's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18533 Paseo Lado currently offering any rent specials?
18533 Paseo Lado isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18533 Paseo Lado pet-friendly?
Yes, 18533 Paseo Lado is pet friendly.
Does 18533 Paseo Lado offer parking?
Yes, 18533 Paseo Lado does offer parking.
Does 18533 Paseo Lado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18533 Paseo Lado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18533 Paseo Lado have a pool?
No, 18533 Paseo Lado does not have a pool.
Does 18533 Paseo Lado have accessible units?
No, 18533 Paseo Lado does not have accessible units.
Does 18533 Paseo Lado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18533 Paseo Lado has units with dishwashers.
Does 18533 Paseo Lado have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18533 Paseo Lado has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18533 Paseo Lado?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Saratoga 2 BedroomsSaratoga Apartments with Balcony
Saratoga Apartments with GarageSaratoga Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Saratoga Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAOrinda, CAMoraga, CASeaside, CAMountain House, CA
Oakley, CAHillsborough, CAEl Sobrante, CADel Monte Forest, CAHollister, CALa Selva Beach, CALafayette, CAAlbany, CARio del Mar, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity