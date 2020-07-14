Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub carpet oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse community garden dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill bike storage internet access cats allowed on-site laundry carport cc payments courtyard guest parking online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to Sonoma Ridge Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA! Our Santa Rosa apartments are conveniently located near highway 101, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Choose from our spacious one, two, or three-bedroom floor plans designed with the comfort you deserve. At Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley, you will find amenities suitable for all lifestyles, including a heated pool, resort-style lounge area, two outdoor kitchens, 24-hour fitness center, Wi-Fi Lounge, Parcel Center, Bark Park, Tot Lot, Community Garden, and Bocce Court. Our apartment homes feature central heating and air conditioning, dishwasher, microwave, gas range, and more! Visit us today to see why Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA is a perfect match for you.