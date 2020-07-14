All apartments in Santa Rosa
Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley

2900 Saint Paul Dr · (707) 366-6811
Location

2900 Saint Paul Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 266 · Avail. now

$2,164

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 224 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
on-site laundry
carport
cc payments
courtyard
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Welcome to Sonoma Ridge Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA! Our Santa Rosa apartments are conveniently located near highway 101, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Choose from our spacious one, two, or three-bedroom floor plans designed with the comfort you deserve. At Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley, you will find amenities suitable for all lifestyles, including a heated pool, resort-style lounge area, two outdoor kitchens, 24-hour fitness center, Wi-Fi Lounge, Parcel Center, Bark Park, Tot Lot, Community Garden, and Bocce Court. Our apartment homes feature central heating and air conditioning, dishwasher, microwave, gas range, and more! Visit us today to see why Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA is a perfect match for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $500.00 on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Akitas, American Bull Dog, Boxer, Cane Corsos, Chowchows, Dobermans, Dalmatian, German Shepard, Great Dane, Huskies, Karellian Bear Dog, Malamutes, Mastiff, Pit Bulls, Presa Canario, Rottweilers, St. Bernard, Staffordshire Terriers and any wolf hybrid. NO WEIGHT LIMIT.
Parking Details: One reserved carport per unit. First come, first serve additional parking and street parking.
Storage Details: No outside storage or storage space for rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley have any available units?
Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley has 2 units available starting at $2,164 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley have?
Some of Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley currently offering any rent specials?
Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley is pet friendly.
Does Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley offer parking?
Yes, Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley offers parking.
Does Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley have a pool?
Yes, Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley has a pool.
Does Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley have accessible units?
No, Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley does not have accessible units.
Does Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley has units with dishwashers.
