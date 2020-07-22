All apartments in Santa Fe Springs
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:38 AM

9841 Alburtis Avenue

9841 Alburtis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9841 Alburtis Avenue, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670
Santa Fe Springs

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxurious corner unit town home located inside the gated community of IL Borgo of Santa Fe Springs is a rare find. With 1,950 square feet of spacious living space, it features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Other features include recessed lighting, elegant chandeliers, granite counter tops, modern lighting in every room, like- wood laminate flooring & carpeted bedrooms, vast natural lighting windows, stainless steel appliances and new water heater. Community amenities include: a clubhouse, pool, Jacuzzi, and gym to meet all your leisure & entertaining needs. It is nestled within the Southeast suburbs close to 1-605 and 1-5 freeways, shops & entertainment. Hurry and call to arrange your private viewing today and start the year 2020 in your new home!

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2017

Deposits: $3,500.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9841 Alburtis Avenue have any available units?
9841 Alburtis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Fe Springs, CA.
What amenities does 9841 Alburtis Avenue have?
Some of 9841 Alburtis Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9841 Alburtis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9841 Alburtis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9841 Alburtis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9841 Alburtis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe Springs.
Does 9841 Alburtis Avenue offer parking?
No, 9841 Alburtis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9841 Alburtis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9841 Alburtis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9841 Alburtis Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9841 Alburtis Avenue has a pool.
Does 9841 Alburtis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9841 Alburtis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9841 Alburtis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9841 Alburtis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9841 Alburtis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9841 Alburtis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
