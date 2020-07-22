9841 Alburtis Avenue

Amenities

Luxurious corner unit town home located inside the gated community of IL Borgo of Santa Fe Springs is a rare find. With 1,950 square feet of spacious living space, it features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Other features include recessed lighting, elegant chandeliers, granite counter tops, modern lighting in every room, like- wood laminate flooring & carpeted bedrooms, vast natural lighting windows, stainless steel appliances and new water heater. Community amenities include: a clubhouse, pool, Jacuzzi, and gym to meet all your leisure & entertaining needs. It is nestled within the Southeast suburbs close to 1-605 and 1-5 freeways, shops & entertainment. Hurry and call to arrange your private viewing today and start the year 2020 in your new home!



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2017



Deposits: $3,500.00

