Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

9529 Orr And Day Rd

9529 Orr and Day Road · (818) 926-2756
Location

9529 Orr and Day Road, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670
Santa Fe Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2999 · Avail. now

$2,999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious New House in heart of Santa Fe Springs - Property Id: 171305

All new 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom luxurious front house in the heart of Santa Fe Springs.
White Shaker style kitchen cabinets, deep modern sink, brand new stainless steel stove and microwave hood, garbage disposal and dishwasher.
House equipped with security cameras, fenced around.
Include all appliances: stove, fridge, laundry, over the stove microwave hood, dishwasher, thankless water heater.
Windows with curtains, lighted mirror in master bath, high definition security cameras around the property covering every corner all made high quality ready to enjoy
Location, location, location! The property is minutes from Park, shopping, dining and culture, elementary, middle and high schools, city hall, post office extra.

Garage is converted to second unit, 1 bedroom 1 bathroo, 9529 1/2 Orr And Day Road. Rented separately.
price does not include back unit.
Do not disturb occupants, text for more info.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171305
Property Id 171305

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5745953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9529 Orr And Day Rd have any available units?
9529 Orr And Day Rd has a unit available for $2,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9529 Orr And Day Rd have?
Some of 9529 Orr And Day Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9529 Orr And Day Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9529 Orr And Day Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9529 Orr And Day Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9529 Orr And Day Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe Springs.
Does 9529 Orr And Day Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9529 Orr And Day Rd does offer parking.
Does 9529 Orr And Day Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9529 Orr And Day Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9529 Orr And Day Rd have a pool?
No, 9529 Orr And Day Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9529 Orr And Day Rd have accessible units?
No, 9529 Orr And Day Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9529 Orr And Day Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9529 Orr And Day Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9529 Orr And Day Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9529 Orr And Day Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
