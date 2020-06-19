9529 Orr And Day Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious New House in heart of Santa Fe Springs - Property Id: 171305



All new 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom luxurious front house in the heart of Santa Fe Springs.

White Shaker style kitchen cabinets, deep modern sink, brand new stainless steel stove and microwave hood, garbage disposal and dishwasher.

House equipped with security cameras, fenced around.

Include all appliances: stove, fridge, laundry, over the stove microwave hood, dishwasher, thankless water heater.

Windows with curtains, lighted mirror in master bath, high definition security cameras around the property covering every corner all made high quality ready to enjoy

Location, location, location! The property is minutes from Park, shopping, dining and culture, elementary, middle and high schools, city hall, post office extra.



Garage is converted to second unit, 1 bedroom 1 bathroo, 9529 1/2 Orr And Day Road. Rented separately.

price does not include back unit.

Do not disturb occupants, text for more info.

No Dogs Allowed



