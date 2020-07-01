11418 Flossmoor Rd

Amenities
Single Story Santa Fe Springs Home - Very beautiful 3/2 single story house with one car-garage. Backyard has rv access through alley gate. Great location in the nice Santa Fe Spring community , it easily access freeway 605 & 5. This beautiful house is bright and airy with great lay out. Kitchen has granite counter, stainless steel appliance. Refrigerator included. Washer & dryer included and are in 1 car garage. It also has central AC, hardwood flooring, & sliding door . Two of the three bedrooms feature mirrored closet doors, two remolded bathrooms .Conveniently located close to the 5 and 605 freeways, a stone's throw from various schools, shopping centers, and City Hall. This home has always been well cared for and is ready for tenants. A Must see!!! Owner will consider small pet. Call Stacy to set an appointment 951-285-9040. Gardener for front yard will be included. Must meet all criteria to be considered:
1. fico score over 600 no collections totaling over $1,000 (only exception is medical collections)
2. look for 2.75 to 3 times rent in gross monthly income
3. no evictions
4. no criminal background beyond minor traffic ticket or misdemeanors over 5 years old
5. no open bks must have been discharged over 2 years ago
6. Cant have more than 2 late payments on rent within last 2 years
(RLNE5180275)