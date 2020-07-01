All apartments in Santa Fe Springs
11418 Flossmoor Rd

11418 Flossmoor Road · No Longer Available
Location

11418 Flossmoor Road, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670
Santa Fe Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Story Santa Fe Springs Home - Very beautiful 3/2 single story house with one car-garage. Backyard has rv access through alley gate. Great location in the nice Santa Fe Spring community , it easily access freeway 605 & 5. This beautiful house is bright and airy with great lay out. Kitchen has granite counter, stainless steel appliance. Refrigerator included. Washer & dryer included and are in 1 car garage. It also has central AC, hardwood flooring, & sliding door . Two of the three bedrooms feature mirrored closet doors, two remolded bathrooms .Conveniently located close to the 5 and 605 freeways, a stone's throw from various schools, shopping centers, and City Hall. This home has always been well cared for and is ready for tenants. A Must see!!! Owner will consider small pet. Call Stacy to set an appointment 951-285-9040. Gardener for front yard will be included. Must meet all criteria to be considered:
1. fico score over 600 no collections totaling over $1,000 (only exception is medical collections)
2. look for 2.75 to 3 times rent in gross monthly income
3. no evictions
4. no criminal background beyond minor traffic ticket or misdemeanors over 5 years old
5. no open bks must have been discharged over 2 years ago
6. Cant have more than 2 late payments on rent within last 2 years

(RLNE5180275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11418 Flossmoor Rd have any available units?
11418 Flossmoor Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Fe Springs, CA.
What amenities does 11418 Flossmoor Rd have?
Some of 11418 Flossmoor Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11418 Flossmoor Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11418 Flossmoor Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11418 Flossmoor Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11418 Flossmoor Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11418 Flossmoor Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11418 Flossmoor Rd offers parking.
Does 11418 Flossmoor Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11418 Flossmoor Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11418 Flossmoor Rd have a pool?
No, 11418 Flossmoor Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11418 Flossmoor Rd have accessible units?
No, 11418 Flossmoor Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11418 Flossmoor Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11418 Flossmoor Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11418 Flossmoor Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11418 Flossmoor Rd has units with air conditioning.

