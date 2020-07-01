11418 Flossmoor Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Story Santa Fe Springs Home - Very beautiful 3/2 single story house with one car-garage. Backyard has rv access through alley gate. Great location in the nice Santa Fe Spring community , it easily access freeway 605 & 5. This beautiful house is bright and airy with great lay out. Kitchen has granite counter, stainless steel appliance. Refrigerator included. Washer & dryer included and are in 1 car garage. It also has central AC, hardwood flooring, & sliding door . Two of the three bedrooms feature mirrored closet doors, two remolded bathrooms .Conveniently located close to the 5 and 605 freeways, a stone's throw from various schools, shopping centers, and City Hall. This home has always been well cared for and is ready for tenants. A Must see!!! Owner will consider small pet. Call Stacy to set an appointment 951-285-9040. Gardener for front yard will be included. Must meet all criteria to be considered:

1. fico score over 600 no collections totaling over $1,000 (only exception is medical collections)

2. look for 2.75 to 3 times rent in gross monthly income

3. no evictions

4. no criminal background beyond minor traffic ticket or misdemeanors over 5 years old

5. no open bks must have been discharged over 2 years ago

6. Cant have more than 2 late payments on rent within last 2 years



