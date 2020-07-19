All apartments in Santa Fe Springs
10530 Maple Ln.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10530 Maple Ln.

10530 Maple Ln · No Longer Available
Location

10530 Maple Ln, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670
Santa Fe Springs

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
garage
Fresh painted inside, central air, solar power system, 2 attached garage, gated community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10530 Maple Ln. have any available units?
10530 Maple Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Fe Springs, CA.
Is 10530 Maple Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
10530 Maple Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10530 Maple Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 10530 Maple Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe Springs.
Does 10530 Maple Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 10530 Maple Ln. offers parking.
Does 10530 Maple Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10530 Maple Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10530 Maple Ln. have a pool?
No, 10530 Maple Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 10530 Maple Ln. have accessible units?
No, 10530 Maple Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 10530 Maple Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10530 Maple Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10530 Maple Ln. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10530 Maple Ln. has units with air conditioning.
