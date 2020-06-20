All apartments in Santa Fe Springs
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

10518 Willow Lane

10518 Willow Ln · (213) 675-2486
Location

10518 Willow Ln, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670
Santa Fe Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1924 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This Gorgeous 4BR/3BA Tri-level Townhome is located in the Heritage Springs, a quiet gated community. Downstairs has One Bedroom with an Ensuite Bathroom and a Large 2-Car Garage with Direct Access to the Home. The Main Level Features Two Bedrooms, a Hall Full Bathroom, Upgraded Kitchen and Living Room with Recessed Lighting. The Top-level Offers a Master Bedroom with a Full Bathroom and a Spacious Walk-in closet. Laundry hook-up is in the garage. Solar Panel and Tankless Water Heater would Reduce Your Bills. The Beautiful Heritage Springs Amenities Include Resort Style Pool and Spa, BBQ Grills, Basketball Court, and Playground. Easy Access to the 5 and 605 Freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10518 Willow Lane have any available units?
10518 Willow Lane has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10518 Willow Lane have?
Some of 10518 Willow Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10518 Willow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10518 Willow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10518 Willow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10518 Willow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe Springs.
Does 10518 Willow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10518 Willow Lane does offer parking.
Does 10518 Willow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10518 Willow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10518 Willow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10518 Willow Lane has a pool.
Does 10518 Willow Lane have accessible units?
No, 10518 Willow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10518 Willow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10518 Willow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10518 Willow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10518 Willow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
