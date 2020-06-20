10518 Willow Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This Gorgeous 4BR/3BA Tri-level Townhome is located in the Heritage Springs, a quiet gated community. Downstairs has One Bedroom with an Ensuite Bathroom and a Large 2-Car Garage with Direct Access to the Home. The Main Level Features Two Bedrooms, a Hall Full Bathroom, Upgraded Kitchen and Living Room with Recessed Lighting. The Top-level Offers a Master Bedroom with a Full Bathroom and a Spacious Walk-in closet. Laundry hook-up is in the garage. Solar Panel and Tankless Water Heater would Reduce Your Bills. The Beautiful Heritage Springs Amenities Include Resort Style Pool and Spa, BBQ Grills, Basketball Court, and Playground. Easy Access to the 5 and 605 Freeways.