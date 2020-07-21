10416 Orchid Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

This modern home residence at The Villages in Santa Fe Springs,features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, built in 2013. END UNIT Condo in highly desirable Gated Community.The open concept kitchen with custom cabinets and stone countertops.Master bedroom with upgraded bath, dual sink and tub. Laundry room inside. Garage attched. HOA amenities include access to resort style pool & Jacuzzi, BBQ areas, basket ball court, community parks, security, on site property manager, landscaping, ext. maintenance and more. A truly luxurious place to moe in!!!