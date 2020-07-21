All apartments in Santa Fe Springs
Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:19 AM

10416 Orchid Way

10416 Orchid Way · No Longer Available
Location

10416 Orchid Way, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670
Santa Fe Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This modern home residence at The Villages in Santa Fe Springs,features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, built in 2013. END UNIT Condo in highly desirable Gated Community.The open concept kitchen with custom cabinets and stone countertops.Master bedroom with upgraded bath, dual sink and tub. Laundry room inside. Garage attched. HOA amenities include access to resort style pool & Jacuzzi, BBQ areas, basket ball court, community parks, security, on site property manager, landscaping, ext. maintenance and more. A truly luxurious place to moe in!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10416 Orchid Way have any available units?
10416 Orchid Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Fe Springs, CA.
What amenities does 10416 Orchid Way have?
Some of 10416 Orchid Way's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10416 Orchid Way currently offering any rent specials?
10416 Orchid Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10416 Orchid Way pet-friendly?
No, 10416 Orchid Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe Springs.
Does 10416 Orchid Way offer parking?
Yes, 10416 Orchid Way offers parking.
Does 10416 Orchid Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10416 Orchid Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10416 Orchid Way have a pool?
Yes, 10416 Orchid Way has a pool.
Does 10416 Orchid Way have accessible units?
No, 10416 Orchid Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10416 Orchid Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10416 Orchid Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10416 Orchid Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10416 Orchid Way does not have units with air conditioning.
