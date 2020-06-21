All apartments in Santa Fe Springs
Find more places like 10404 Cherrylaurel Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Fe Springs, CA
/
10404 Cherrylaurel Court
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

10404 Cherrylaurel Court

10404 Cherrylaurel Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Fe Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

10404 Cherrylaurel Ct, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670
Santa Fe Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
***Beautiful end unit townhome inside private gated community of the Villages at Heritage Springs, move-in ready***This home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (one bedroom and one bathroom downstairs)*** Community resort style swimming pool, spa, club house, basketball court, BBQ area, parks, children playground, etc...***Dual pane windows, tankless water heater and LED recessed lightings throughout*** New interior painting, new flooring and custom window treatments*** Gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertops and stainless steel appliances,tile roof, private balcony*** Master suites has double sink and large walk-in closet*** Separate laundry room and two car attached garage***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10404 Cherrylaurel Court have any available units?
10404 Cherrylaurel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Fe Springs, CA.
What amenities does 10404 Cherrylaurel Court have?
Some of 10404 Cherrylaurel Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10404 Cherrylaurel Court currently offering any rent specials?
10404 Cherrylaurel Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10404 Cherrylaurel Court pet-friendly?
No, 10404 Cherrylaurel Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe Springs.
Does 10404 Cherrylaurel Court offer parking?
Yes, 10404 Cherrylaurel Court does offer parking.
Does 10404 Cherrylaurel Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10404 Cherrylaurel Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10404 Cherrylaurel Court have a pool?
Yes, 10404 Cherrylaurel Court has a pool.
Does 10404 Cherrylaurel Court have accessible units?
No, 10404 Cherrylaurel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10404 Cherrylaurel Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10404 Cherrylaurel Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10404 Cherrylaurel Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10404 Cherrylaurel Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr
Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670

Similar Pages

Santa Fe Springs 1 BedroomsSanta Fe Springs 2 Bedrooms
Santa Fe Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSanta Fe Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Santa Fe Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CA
Florence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Biola UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine