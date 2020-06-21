10404 Cherrylaurel Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

***Beautiful end unit townhome inside private gated community of the Villages at Heritage Springs, move-in ready***This home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (one bedroom and one bathroom downstairs)*** Community resort style swimming pool, spa, club house, basketball court, BBQ area, parks, children playground, etc...***Dual pane windows, tankless water heater and LED recessed lightings throughout*** New interior painting, new flooring and custom window treatments*** Gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertops and stainless steel appliances,tile roof, private balcony*** Master suites has double sink and large walk-in closet*** Separate laundry room and two car attached garage***