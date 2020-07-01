10403 Cherrylaurel Court

Amenities

This beautiful end unit features superior finishes, fixtures, and workmanship throughout, situated in a rare NE corner at The Villages At Heritage Springs, a private gated community. With ceiling heights over 10' and an outdoor terrace, the design redefines modern living. Tri-level townhome has a first-floor bedroom with a full bathroom and laundry room. The second level has a kitchen, dining area, living room, two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a small office. The open concept kitchen is built around top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, designer custom cabinets, stone countertops that make this the entertainment area of the home. The third level provides a master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and a full bathroom with dual sink vanity. Equipped with solar power electric system (very low electricity bill), tile roof, tank-less water heater, dual pane windows, high-efficiency air conditioning, enhanced insulation, and energy-efficient lighting. You will drive through the 24-hour gated entry down a private drive towards your home and enter an attached 2-car garage with a direct connection to your residence. This is the place where you can live close to the city but escape to your home. Enjoy the amenities from the resort-style pool, children's playground, a basketball court, and a dog park. Luxury living at its finest!!! Additional Guest Parking Spaces nearby. Conveniently Located Close to Freeway, Shopping Center, Dining and All.