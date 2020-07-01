All apartments in Santa Fe Springs
Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:07 AM

10403 Cherrylaurel Court

10403 Cherrylaurel Ct · No Longer Available
Location

10403 Cherrylaurel Ct, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670
Santa Fe Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
This beautiful end unit features superior finishes, fixtures, and workmanship throughout, situated in a rare NE corner at The Villages At Heritage Springs, a private gated community. With ceiling heights over 10' and an outdoor terrace, the design redefines modern living. Tri-level townhome has a first-floor bedroom with a full bathroom and laundry room. The second level has a kitchen, dining area, living room, two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a small office. The open concept kitchen is built around top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, designer custom cabinets, stone countertops that make this the entertainment area of the home. The third level provides a master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and a full bathroom with dual sink vanity. Equipped with solar power electric system (very low electricity bill), tile roof, tank-less water heater, dual pane windows, high-efficiency air conditioning, enhanced insulation, and energy-efficient lighting. You will drive through the 24-hour gated entry down a private drive towards your home and enter an attached 2-car garage with a direct connection to your residence. This is the place where you can live close to the city but escape to your home. Enjoy the amenities from the resort-style pool, children's playground, a basketball court, and a dog park. Luxury living at its finest!!! Additional Guest Parking Spaces nearby. Conveniently Located Close to Freeway, Shopping Center, Dining and All.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10403 Cherrylaurel Court have any available units?
10403 Cherrylaurel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Fe Springs, CA.
What amenities does 10403 Cherrylaurel Court have?
Some of 10403 Cherrylaurel Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10403 Cherrylaurel Court currently offering any rent specials?
10403 Cherrylaurel Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10403 Cherrylaurel Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10403 Cherrylaurel Court is pet friendly.
Does 10403 Cherrylaurel Court offer parking?
Yes, 10403 Cherrylaurel Court offers parking.
Does 10403 Cherrylaurel Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10403 Cherrylaurel Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10403 Cherrylaurel Court have a pool?
Yes, 10403 Cherrylaurel Court has a pool.
Does 10403 Cherrylaurel Court have accessible units?
No, 10403 Cherrylaurel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10403 Cherrylaurel Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10403 Cherrylaurel Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10403 Cherrylaurel Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10403 Cherrylaurel Court has units with air conditioning.

