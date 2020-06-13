Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

30 Apartments for rent in Santa Cruz, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Westside
15 Units Available
Cypress Point
101 Felix St, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,015
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
771 sqft
Luxury living within walking distance of Neary Lagoon Park and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Covered parking, outdoor BBQ and courtyard facilities, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Downtown Santa Cruz
8 Units Available
1010 Pacific Apartments
1010 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,347
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1010 Pacific Apartments offers sleek urban living in the heart of Santa Cruz, just moments from the boardwalk near Highway 1 and 17. Responding specifically to your needs, sophisticated designs feature one, two and three bedroom arrangements.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
20 Units Available
Five55 Pacific
555 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,410
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,710
609 sqft
Located near Crabtree Mall, NC State University and Cary Towne Center. Units with fireplaces, carpeting, private patios/balconies, and kitchen appliances. Tennis court and outdoor pool for residents.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Westside
22 Units Available
Pacific Shores
1240 Shaffer Rd, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,374
1035 sqft
Put yourself in the view at Pacific Shores. 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent in beautiful Santa Cruz, CA, bring the California dream to you with garden-style elegance set among the redwoods, sea cliffs, and rich culture of an iconic city.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Downtown Santa Cruz
73 Units Available
Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,662
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,966
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,743
1051 sqft
Come home to Nanda on Pacific. Enjoy relaxing community amenities just minutes from downtown Santa Cruz, the beach and UC Santa Cruz. We’re in the middle of everywhere you want to be.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Westside
1 Unit Available
106 Crespi Ct
106 Crespi Court, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1500 sqft
Property Overview: 106 Crespi Ct Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Must watch virtual tour before calling (copy and paste into browser): https://youtu.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Beach HIll
1 Unit Available
75 Front ST 1
75 Front St, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
1116 sqft
Location, Location, Location - This amazing Beach Hill large, fully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 full bath view townhouse is one block to the ocean, beach, and wharf. Amazing views of the ocean (from patio), mountains and city.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Downtown Santa Cruz
1 Unit Available
606 Washington ST
606 Washington Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
850 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom/1 bath available for rent starting on August 1st, 2020. This is a downstairs unit in a duplex ideally located on a quiet street in downtown Santa Cruz.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
222 Jackson ST
222 Jackson Street, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1376 sqft
Available to see June 15th from10-4:00 ready for move in July 1 photos on zillow are not correct, the studio in the back is a separate rental unit. Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom home with ...

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
305 Village Circle
305 Village Circle, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
305 Village Circle Available 08/15/20 Upper Westside Santa Cruz - Well established neighborhood that is surrounded by many options - UCSC , Westlake pond and park area, busline, trails and much much more!!!! Two story 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1250 River St
1250 River Street, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,700
1250 River St Available 07/01/20 Newer LARGE Duplex - Newer unit. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. First month, last month and deposit to move in. This unit is available July 1st amenities include: green construction (low energy usage). Large living space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
124 Donna Court
124 Donna Court, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
124 Donna Court Available 06/16/20 Upper Westside Santa Cruz - 4 BR, 2.5 BA house on cul-de-sac for rent. - Big backyard with a large deck overlooking canyon, living room with fireplace, and dining room with great views.

1 of 25

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Beach HIll
1 Unit Available
333 Main Street
333 Main Street, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
1755 sqft
Welcome to your home sweet home in Santa Cruz! This fully furnished historic home was built in 1905.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
229 2nd Ave
229 2nd Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1026 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Located on one of the most coveted streets in all of Seabright, this quintessential beach house is just waiting for the lucky new owner to create their own lasting memories. Rarely does an opportunity like this come along.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
520 1/2 Ocean View Ave.
520 1/2 Ocean View Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
Uniquely Warm and Inviting in Midtown - Close to everything! Recently updated and completely furnished. This wonderful midtown 1 Bedroom unit is ready for you to enjoy.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Cruz

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
755 14th Ave #201
755 14th Avenue, Twin Lakes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
760 sqft
755 14th Ave #201 Available 08/01/20 Schwann Lagoon 2 bed/1 bath Furnished Condo - Rare quiet and private ground floor end unit facing Schwann Lagoon! This 2 bed/1 bath luxury condo has been completely renovated including hardwood floors throughout
Results within 5 miles of Santa Cruz
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Landing at Capitola
3045 Capitola Rd, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed homes with gourmet kitchens and high-speed internet access. Lots of community offerings, including assigned parking and on-site laundry. Near Capitola Mall, Capitola Beach and Jade Street Park.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
114 New Brighton RD
114 New Brighton Road, Seacliff, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2200 sqft
**To see a 3D virtual tour visit EnjoySantaCruz.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
4325 Nova DR
4325 Nova Drive, Santa Cruz County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1230 sqft
Property Overview: 4325 Nova Drive, Capitola - 3 bedroom 2 bath house - 7,666 sqft lot - All single level - Clean and manicured - Large detached 2 car garage with plenty of storage space - Brick fireplace in large living room - Large back space

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3235 Papermill Rd.
3235 Paper Mill Rd, Soquel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2000 sqft
3235 Papermill Rd. Available 06/13/20 Historic 4bed/1.5 bath in Soquel - Historic home at the end of a quiet well kept Soquel neighborhood street. Hardwood and tile floors throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5485 Soquel Dr.
5485 Soquel Drive, Soquel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1086 sqft
!!Rent & Security Deposit Reduced!! 3Bd/1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1925 46Th Ave #159
1925 46th Avenue, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
865 sqft
Centrally Located Capitola Condo! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E; Water & Garbage, included.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2864 Lindsay Lane
2864 Lindsay Lane, Soquel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1239 sqft
!!Rent & Security Deposit Reduced!! 3Bd/2.
Results within 10 miles of Santa Cruz

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17066 Melody Ln
17066 Melody Lane, Santa Clara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2222 sqft
Stunning single story remodeled/rebuilt in 2008, quality construction throughout! Fabulous Great Room w/vaulted open beam ceilings, wall of windows.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Santa Cruz, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Santa Cruz renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

