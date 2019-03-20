75 Front ST 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Location, Location, Location - This amazing Beach Hill large, fully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 full bath view townhouse is one block to the ocean, beach, and wharf. Amazing views of the ocean (from patio), mountains and city. Relax in this new home with very large bedrooms, high ceilings, new hardwood floors, new kitchen with granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, new beautiful bathrooms, new lights and so much more! The UCSC bus stop is right across the street so very easy access to UCSC. Additionally, it is a quick walk to downtown where you will find great restaurants, shops, grocery stores and galleries.