Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

75 Front ST 1

75 Front St · (831) 515-8421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75 Front St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Beach HIll

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location - This amazing Beach Hill large, fully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 full bath view townhouse is one block to the ocean, beach, and wharf. Amazing views of the ocean (from patio), mountains and city. Relax in this new home with very large bedrooms, high ceilings, new hardwood floors, new kitchen with granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, new beautiful bathrooms, new lights and so much more! The UCSC bus stop is right across the street so very easy access to UCSC. Additionally, it is a quick walk to downtown where you will find great restaurants, shops, grocery stores and galleries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Front ST 1 have any available units?
75 Front ST 1 has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Cruz, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Cruz Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 Front ST 1 have?
Some of 75 Front ST 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Front ST 1 currently offering any rent specials?
75 Front ST 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Front ST 1 pet-friendly?
No, 75 Front ST 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Cruz.
Does 75 Front ST 1 offer parking?
Yes, 75 Front ST 1 does offer parking.
Does 75 Front ST 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Front ST 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Front ST 1 have a pool?
No, 75 Front ST 1 does not have a pool.
Does 75 Front ST 1 have accessible units?
No, 75 Front ST 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Front ST 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Front ST 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
