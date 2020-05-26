Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

610 Bethany Curve Available 04/10/20 Cozy 2Bed/1Bath, Two Story Home Located On The West Side of Santa Cruz!! - This 2 Bed/1 Bath cheerful two story home is located on a quiet street close to Safeway on the Westside of Santa Cruz. It is a beautiful 5 block walk along the Bethany Curve walkway to the beach. Cafes, restaurants, shopping, Garfield Park, bike trails, etc all within a short walking distance. This adorable home also offers a beautiful, spacious, fenced back yard. Downstairs you will find open kitchen and living area with laminate floors and access to the back yard. Upstairs you have 2 good-sized bedrooms with floor to ceiling windows which provide lots of natural light and a full bath! 1 Year Lease Term. Pet Negotiable! No utilities included.



(RLNE5597398)