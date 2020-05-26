Amenities
610 Bethany Curve Available 04/10/20 Cozy 2Bed/1Bath, Two Story Home Located On The West Side of Santa Cruz!! - This 2 Bed/1 Bath cheerful two story home is located on a quiet street close to Safeway on the Westside of Santa Cruz. It is a beautiful 5 block walk along the Bethany Curve walkway to the beach. Cafes, restaurants, shopping, Garfield Park, bike trails, etc all within a short walking distance. This adorable home also offers a beautiful, spacious, fenced back yard. Downstairs you will find open kitchen and living area with laminate floors and access to the back yard. Upstairs you have 2 good-sized bedrooms with floor to ceiling windows which provide lots of natural light and a full bath! 1 Year Lease Term. Pet Negotiable! No utilities included.
(RLNE5597398)