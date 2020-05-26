All apartments in Santa Cruz
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:19 AM

610 Bethany Curve

610 Bethany Curve · (831) 477-7934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

610 Bethany Curve, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 610 Bethany Curve · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
610 Bethany Curve Available 04/10/20 Cozy 2Bed/1Bath, Two Story Home Located On The West Side of Santa Cruz!! - This 2 Bed/1 Bath cheerful two story home is located on a quiet street close to Safeway on the Westside of Santa Cruz. It is a beautiful 5 block walk along the Bethany Curve walkway to the beach. Cafes, restaurants, shopping, Garfield Park, bike trails, etc all within a short walking distance. This adorable home also offers a beautiful, spacious, fenced back yard. Downstairs you will find open kitchen and living area with laminate floors and access to the back yard. Upstairs you have 2 good-sized bedrooms with floor to ceiling windows which provide lots of natural light and a full bath! 1 Year Lease Term. Pet Negotiable! No utilities included.

(RLNE5597398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Bethany Curve have any available units?
610 Bethany Curve has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Cruz, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Cruz Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Bethany Curve have?
Some of 610 Bethany Curve's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Bethany Curve currently offering any rent specials?
610 Bethany Curve isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Bethany Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 Bethany Curve is pet friendly.
Does 610 Bethany Curve offer parking?
No, 610 Bethany Curve does not offer parking.
Does 610 Bethany Curve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 Bethany Curve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Bethany Curve have a pool?
No, 610 Bethany Curve does not have a pool.
Does 610 Bethany Curve have accessible units?
No, 610 Bethany Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Bethany Curve have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Bethany Curve does not have units with dishwashers.
