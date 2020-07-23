All apartments in Santa Cruz
360 Meder Street

360 Meder Street · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

360 Meder Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $5500 · Avail. Aug 15

$5,500

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2317 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Available 08/15/20 Looking for Santa Cruz's sweet-spot? Look no further: The Upper Westside is the gem of Santa Cruz County with the best schools and quick access to both the redwoods and the beaches. This home sits directly across from University Terrace Park with playground, basket ball court and tennis court. Its 4 bedrooms offer great separation of space with one master on the main floor separated from other bedrooms upstairs, and second master upstairs separated from the two other bedrooms, which have a Jack-and-Jill bathroom and views to the park. This house is perfect for multi-generational and large family living. Family room/kitchen, dining room, living room all offer separations as well: Perfect for working and schooling from home. The kitchen has direct access to the dual car garage. All hardwood floor, no carpet. Green backyard with low maintenance, front yard is maintained by HOA. Access to community pool. Living here you will have no choice but to live the Santa Cruz life style to its fullest; biking or hiking on nearby trails in Wilder Ranch, and the UCSC campus. You are above the fog but still only 5 mins from beautiful West Cliff Drive and all of the wonderful stores, restaurants and famers markets the Westside offers. Desired Westlake Elementary school is in walking distance; middle and high schools are a short ride away.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/360-meder-st-santa-cruz-ca-95060-usa/fb407052-2075-4c32-978c-4422a5f68140

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5969175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Meder Street have any available units?
360 Meder Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Cruz, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Cruz Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 Meder Street have?
Some of 360 Meder Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Meder Street currently offering any rent specials?
360 Meder Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Meder Street pet-friendly?
No, 360 Meder Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Cruz.
Does 360 Meder Street offer parking?
Yes, 360 Meder Street offers parking.
Does 360 Meder Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 Meder Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Meder Street have a pool?
Yes, 360 Meder Street has a pool.
Does 360 Meder Street have accessible units?
No, 360 Meder Street does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Meder Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 Meder Street has units with dishwashers.
