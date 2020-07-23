360 Meder Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

Available 08/15/20 Looking for Santa Cruz's sweet-spot? Look no further: The Upper Westside is the gem of Santa Cruz County with the best schools and quick access to both the redwoods and the beaches. This home sits directly across from University Terrace Park with playground, basket ball court and tennis court. Its 4 bedrooms offer great separation of space with one master on the main floor separated from other bedrooms upstairs, and second master upstairs separated from the two other bedrooms, which have a Jack-and-Jill bathroom and views to the park. This house is perfect for multi-generational and large family living. Family room/kitchen, dining room, living room all offer separations as well: Perfect for working and schooling from home. The kitchen has direct access to the dual car garage. All hardwood floor, no carpet. Green backyard with low maintenance, front yard is maintained by HOA. Access to community pool. Living here you will have no choice but to live the Santa Cruz life style to its fullest; biking or hiking on nearby trails in Wilder Ranch, and the UCSC campus. You are above the fog but still only 5 mins from beautiful West Cliff Drive and all of the wonderful stores, restaurants and famers markets the Westside offers. Desired Westlake Elementary school is in walking distance; middle and high schools are a short ride away.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/360-meder-st-santa-cruz-ca-95060-usa/fb407052-2075-4c32-978c-4422a5f68140



No Cats Allowed



